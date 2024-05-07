Bentley Batur Convertible By Mulliner Revealed; Limited To 16 Units

Bentley has unveiled its third coach-built model, the Batur Convertible. Set to be one of the brand’s last W12-powered models, the Batur Convertible shares much with the Batur Coupe that debuted in 2022. Limited to just 16 units, the Batur Convertible’s design is unchanged from the coupe up front with the biggest design changes coming in the form of the lack of a fixed roof and a re-designed rear deck.

Also read: Limited-Run Bentley Bentayga Apex Edition By Mulliner Unveiled



The Batur Convertible is limited to just 16 units and will offer a wide range of customisation options through Mulliner.

Up front, the bumper, grille and headlamps are unchanged from the coupe though now the colour fade effect on the grille moves from body tone insets along the outer edges to dark in the centre. Moving towards the rear, the coupe’s fastback style rear makes way for a flatter tail section housing shallow buttresses behind the seats. An interesting design element here is the airbridge element that sits atop the buttresses – a design element Bentley says pays homage to its older barchettas. The rear deck slopes gently downwards towards the rear ending in an integrated ducktail spoiler.

Also read: Bentley Bentayga S Black Edition Revealed



Compared to the coupe, the Convertible gets styling tweaks in the form of a revamped rear deck, ducktail spoiler.

The sleek tail lamps and rear bumper design too remain unchanged from the coupe.

The cabin layout too is unchanged from the coupe replete with the full-digital instrument cluster and central touchscreen that rotates into the dashboard to reveal three analogue dials. Bentley says that the Batur Convertible will also feature rose gold 3D-printed elements within the cabin particularly key driver touchpoints such as the drive mode selector. Customers will also be able to option the organ stop controls for the aircon vents in rose gold as well.

Airbridge element is inspired by barchettas from Bentley's past.

Bentley says that customers will be offered a wide range of customisation options for the exterior, interior and even the soft-top roof. On the exterior front, the carmaker says clients will be able to pick from an ‘infinite’ paint choice ranging from Mulliner colours to bespoke creations. This can be accentuated with a mix of light, dark, satin, gloss or titanium brightwork. Even elements such as the roof material, tonneau cover and ‘airbridge’ are customisable.

Also read: Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Azure Review: Worth The Extra Crore?



Interior design and layout is unchanged from the coupe; Buyers can option rose-gold 3D printed switchgear.

The car pictured here is the engineering development unit or Batur Convertible #0 and is finished in Vermillion Gloss over Vermillion Satin Duo tone paired with gloss carbonfibre and dark titanium trim.

Moving to the powerplant, the Batur Convertible retains the services of Bentley’s iconic 6.0-litre twin-turbo W12. The unit pushes out 740 bhp and 1,000 Nm of torque and is paired with an eight-speed double-clutch automatic gearbox. The Batur Convertible likely marks the last outing for the W12 engine with Bentley confirming that the unit will be dropped from production in the summer of 2024.