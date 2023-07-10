BMW Unveils BMW R 18 ‘The Crown’ at BMW Motorrad Days In Berlin

Customiser Dirk Oehlerking of Kingston Customs has showcased his latest creation, 'The Crown', based on the BMW R 18. Following the success of his previous creation, the R 18 Spirit of Passion, his latest creation was unveiled at the BMW Motorrad Days in Berlin.

"I started with a new BMW R18 which I then stripped down. As always, I worked with hard foam and cardboard to create the shape, the lines and the design. The aim was for it to look powerful, elegant and fast combined with an innovative look," is how Oehlerking describes his design approach towards the custom BMW R18.

Oehlerking developed a completely new front suspension, featuring a double-sided swinging arm with a central suspension strut. The body parts include an 8-litre fuel tank, which was handcrafted from 2 mm thick aluminium sheet metal. Additionally, Kingston Customs handcrafted the two stainless steel exhaust manifolds.

Despite the extensive customisation, the BMW R 18's engine, the 1,802 cc air-cooled two-cylinder boxer engine remains completely stock. The motor is capable of delivering a peak torque output of 157 Nm at 3,000 rpm, while maximum power of 89.7 bhp is available at 4,750 rpm. Oehlerking integrated numerous standard components such as the headlight, instrument panel, switch units, and footrest system into the overall design of the custom R 18. Additions to this include a Magura clutch and handbrake fittings, a Wunderkind rear mudguard with brackets, and a saddle made of 2 mm thick aluminium sheet metal, fitted with genuine leather. As a final touch, this R 18 is finished in a Champagne Platinum livery, with a subtle mother-of-pearl effect.

Written by: Ronit Agarwal