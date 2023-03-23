BMW R 18 Transcontinental Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 31.5 Lakh

The BMW R 18 Transcontinental now goes on sale in India for Rs. 31.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes to India as a completely built unit (CBU) and offers another option in the premium bagger segment, going up against the likes of the Harley-Davidson Road Glide and the Indian Roadmaster. Along with the R 18 Transcontinental, BMW Motorrad also sells the R 18 and R 18 Classic in India.

The all-new BMW R 18 Transcontinental come is five colour options - Black Storm Metallic, Gravity Blue Metallic, Manhattan Metallic Matte, Option 719 Mineral White Metallic and Option 719 Galaxy Dust Metallic/Titan Silver 2 Metallic. Based on the R18, the Transcontinental gets a large batwing style fairing up front with a wind-deflector, a round LED headlight and sofa-like seats with a wide handlebar. The classic old-school tear-drop shaped fuel tank, beautiful coach lines add to the charm of a bagger motorcycle.

The new bagger from BMW Motorrad gets the same 1,802 cc boxer-twin engine, making 90 bhp at 4,750 rpm and puts out a massive 158 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a single-disc dry clutch. BMW offers a reverse gear as an optional extra.

The new BMW R 18 Transcontinental sports a double loop steel tube frame and rear swinging arm with enclosed axle drive in rigid frame design. The rear swing arm surrounds the rear axle transmission. The suspension on the motorcycle dispenses with electronic adjustment options to keep things old school cool. Instead, a telescopic fork and a directly mounted cantilever suspension strut with travel-dependent damping and adjustable spring preload ensure good wheel control and better comfort. The braking system consists of a twin disc brakes at the front and a single disc brake at the rear in conjunction with four-piston fixed callipers.

In terms of features, the R 18 Transcontinental gets circular analogue instruments and a 10.25-inch TFT colour display and Marshall Gold Series Stage 2 audio system that includes six loudspeakers and a booster. The BMW R 18 Transcontinental gets three riding modes – rock, roll and rain. The motorcycle also includes active cruise control, switchable traction control, automatic stability control, dynamic engine braking control and hill start control.