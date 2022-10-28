2023 BMW R 1250 R Revealed

BMW Motorrad has updated the BMW R 1250 R, giving it a new full LED headlight, a slew of electronics which were earlier optional but are now standard and new colour schemes. There is a new full LED headlight on offer along with new LED turn indicators that have self-cancelling function. Plus, there is a new riding mode on offer, in addition to road and rain, which is ‘eco’. The throttle is less sensitive and the engine torque is limited, which aids in offering better efficiency.

In terms of electronics, the motorcycle now gets lean sensitive dynamic traction control, ABS Pro and dynamic brake control as standard fitment. There is a new ‘sport’ display on the TFT screen, which offers information on lean angles and lean sensitive electronic interventions.

The BMW R 1250 R is a roadster motorcycle that gets the company’s successful 1,254 cc boxer-twin engine, which makes 134 bhp at 7,750 rpm along with 142 Nm of peak torque coming in at 6,250 rpm.

BMW offers the 2023 R 1250 R in an Ice Grey shade, a Triple Black Storm Metallic shade and a Style Sport colour scheme with Racing Blue Metallic, white frame, gold-coloured callipers and a blue chin spoiler.

BMW Motorrad also offers a premium package for the 2023 R 1250 R that includes a new rear muffler, heated grips, chrome-plated exhaust manifold, tyre pressure monitor and a keyless ride as well. Plus, there are also a number of optional extras that can be fitted from BMW’s Option 719 program. The motorcycle will reach global showrooms in the beginning of 2023.