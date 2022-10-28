2023 BMW R 1250 R Revealed

BMW Motorrad took the wraps off the updated BMW R 1250 R, offering a slew of electronics as standard along with new colour schemes and a full LED headlight.
authorBy Carandbike Team
1 mins read
28-Oct-22 11:35 AM IST
2023 BMW R 1250 R Revealed banner
Highlights
  • BMW updates the R 1250 R
  • The roadster now gets new electronics as standard
  • There is a new full LED headlight as well

BMW Motorrad has updated the BMW R 1250 R, giving it a new full LED headlight, a slew of electronics which were earlier optional but are now standard and new colour schemes. There is a new full LED headlight on offer along with new LED turn indicators that have self-cancelling function. Plus, there is a new riding mode on offer, in addition to road and rain, which is ‘eco’. The throttle is less sensitive and the engine torque is limited, which aids in offering better efficiency.

In terms of electronics, the motorcycle now gets lean sensitive dynamic traction control, ABS Pro and dynamic brake control as standard fitment.  There is a new ‘sport’ display on the TFT screen, which offers information on lean angles and lean sensitive electronic interventions.

The BMW R 1250 R is a roadster motorcycle that gets the company’s successful 1,254 cc boxer-twin engine, which makes 134 bhp at 7,750 rpm along with 142 Nm of peak torque coming in at 6,250 rpm.

BMW offers the 2023 R 1250 R in an Ice Grey shade, a Triple Black Storm Metallic shade and a Style Sport colour scheme with Racing Blue Metallic, white frame, gold-coloured callipers and a blue chin spoiler.

BMW Motorrad also offers a premium package for the 2023 R 1250 R that includes a new rear muffler, heated grips, chrome-plated exhaust manifold, tyre pressure monitor and a keyless ride as well. Plus, there are also a number of optional extras that can be fitted from BMW’s Option 719 program. The motorcycle will reach global showrooms in the beginning of 2023. 

Related Articles
2023 BMW S 1000 RR Revealed; Gets More Power, Tech Than Before
2023 BMW S 1000 RR Revealed; Gets More Power, Tech Than Before
28 days ago
Exclusive: BMW Group Headed For A Record Year In India
Exclusive: BMW Group Headed For A Record Year In India
1 month ago
BMW Motorrad Launches Its Touring Range Of Motorcycles India; Prices Start From Rs. 23.95 Lakh
BMW Motorrad Launches Its Touring Range Of Motorcycles India; Prices Start From Rs. 23.95 Lakh
2 months ago
BMW Motorrad Bags 1000 Bookings For The G 310 RR
BMW Motorrad Bags 1000 Bookings For The G 310 RR
3 months ago

Top trending

1Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
2TVS Ronin
TVS Ronin
car
BMW R 1250 R
starting @ ₹ 16.25 Lakh
0
7.7
10
C&B expert Rating
Check On-Road Price
View Specification
View Features
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

BMW Bikes

View All

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Which one out of the two would you go for?