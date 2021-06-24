2021 BMW R 18: Top 5 Highlights

The BMW R 18 is the brand's answer to the iconic American heavyweight cruisers, and it does put up a tough fight. Here are five reasons why the R 18 makes such a strong case even compelling the purists to take a look.
authorBy Sameer Contractor
24-Jun-21 09:50 AM IST
2021 BMW R 18: Top 5 Highlights banner
Highlights
  • The R 18 packs 90 bhp & 158 Nm of peak torque from the big Boxer motor
  • The BMW R 18 First Edition gets dollops of chrome
  • The R 18 loves to corner, the low ground clearance notwithstanding

A BMW isn't exactly what comes to mind when you talk about a big, heavyweight cruiser with dollops of chrome. But that's exactly what the manufacturer aimed to change with the R 18 - the heavyweight cruiser from Deutschland - to take on the iconic American offerings from Harley-Davidson and Indian Motorcycle. And the BMW R 18 is a formidable rival in every sense. It's gorgeous from every angle, packs the best of hardware and has a massive motor to propel this mammoth-sized motorcycle towards glory. Here are five highlights that make the BMW R 18 so special.

Also Read: BMW R 18 Review: Achtung Baby!

hkq13u8

The BMW R18 has a low seat height, and the mid-positioned footpegs offer a comfortable perch

1. The BMW R18 brings the classic lines inspired by the 1936 BMW R5 in a modern avatar. The gloss black paint and period-correct pinstripes are heavily inspired by the heritage model, and the fishtail exhausts add authenticity to the retro design. The dual cradle chassis and the swingarm triangle which loops around the rear hub all lend an aura of authentic BMW heritage, going back over 90 years to the BMW motorcycles from the 1930s.

otkagdvk

The BMW R18 looks gorgeous from any angle you look at

2. The ride-by-wire throttle offers three modes - Rock, Roll, and Rain - bringing different engine maps and traction control function. Rock offers more aggressive power delivery with quicker throttle response and least intervention from the traction control system, while Rain mode applies power more slowly with the most intervention from the traction control system.

vvt1829o

The R18 gets the biggest displacement boxer engine built by the company

3. The big Boxer engine on the R 18 is the largest boxer twin ever manufactured by BMW Motorrad. IT will shake the bike from side to side at idle, but on the move, the engine smoothens out. It's torque-y affair on the cruiser with the engine producing 90 bhp at 4750 rpm, and 158 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm.

hvvjsjlk

The 2021 BMW R18 comes with three riding modes - Rock, Roll and Rain

4. The BMW R 18 remains planted and stable, and despite its size and weight, it handles beautifully. However, despite its eagerness to corner, the lack of footpeg clearance somewhat robs you of the joy of exploring the bike's dynamics.

s25j50sc

The BMW R18 is nothing short of art and certainly commands all the attention on the road

5. The BMW R 18 is priced at Rs. 18.90 lakh while the R 18 First Edition is priced at Rs. 21.90 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The latter brings extra period-correct BMW pinstripes, additional chrome, including the valve covers, front engine cover, cylinder intake covers, hand and foot controls, master cylinders, mirrors and even the brake calipers.

