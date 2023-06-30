BMW X1 M35i xDrive Globally Unveiled

BMW has introduced the high-performance version of its third-generation X1 SUV, the X1 M35i xDrive. Positioned as the top-of-the-line model in the X1 lineup, the M35i xDrive will currently be sold in Europ and North American markets.

Also Read: Gernot Döllner Named New Audi CEO; Replaces Duesmann From September 1

The SUV gets redesigned lower bumpers, a black M-specific grille and red callipers

Visually, the M35i looks like a sportier version of the standard X1 with its redesigned lower bumpers, black M-specific grille and red callipers. The SUV’s sporty character extends to its interior which comes with a M steering wheel along with several bits clad with Alcantara, like the sports seats. The dash features two screens, one for the infotainment system and the other for the digital instrument cluster. Interested buyers can also opt for several optional extras at a premium.

Also Read: BMW Motorrad Finds Another Use For Winglets

The dash features two screens, one for the infotainment system and the other for the digital instrument cluster

In terms of mechanical components, the X1 M35i xDrive comes with all-wheel drive, front limited-slip differential and Adaptive M suspension. Apart from the standard braking system, customers can also choose to fit the SUV with M Compound brakes. Acceleration from 0 to 100 kmph takes just 5.4 seconds according to BMW, and the top speed is electronically limited to 250 kmph. The vehicle also features an M Sport Boost function that activates the sportiest settings for the powertrain and chassis systems when the driver engages the left-hand shift paddle for at least one second. This includes adaptive M suspension with a lowered ride height and sport steering for enhanced responsiveness.

Also Read: BMW M 1000 RR India Launch: Top 5 Highlights

It is likely that this model will see an India launch sometime in the next few months

The M35i xDrive is equipped with a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine mated to a seven-speed Steptronic dual-clutch transmission. The European version of the SUV makes 296 bhp, while in the United States and select markets, it offers a marginally higher output of 313 bhp. The engine generates a peak torque of 400 Nm between 2,000 and 4,500 rpm and achieves its maximum output between 5,750 and 6,500 rpm.

While there is no official word from the manufacturer, it is likely that this model will see an India launch sometime in the next few months. But its success will purely depend on how competitively BMW decides to price it.