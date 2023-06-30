BMW Motorrad Finds Another Use For Winglets

Aerodynamic winglets for generating downforce were first introduced on MotoGP bikes, where they helped to keep the front end down on hard acceleration and also while high-speed cornering. This tech has made its way to road-legal litre-class bikes, mostly on faired ones and a few streetfighters as well. However, in reality, these winglets are barely useful when it comes to street use. Whether you like them or not, these winglets are here to stay. In an attempt to make them more useful, BMW has filed a patent to incorporate turn indicators into the winglets.



Patent image shows C-shaped LED strips on the winglets

The patent showcases the current generation S 1000 RR that has LED strips along the shape of the aerodynamic winglets. The C-shaped LED strips on either side are forward facing, doubling as turn indicators and DRLs. According to BMW, there are a couple of benefits to it. First up, it helps to avoid having mirror-mounted turn indicators that are bulky in design. With the turn indicator relocated on the winglets, BMW will have the freedom to design lighter and sleeker mirrors.



2023 BMW S 1000 RR front view

Secondly, the LED strips are lighter and more compact in comparison to the mirror-mounted design. The brand has also stated that the wing-mounted lamps will further improve the bike’s dynamics and make the motorcycle safer. The former is because the lamp assembly will sit lower and closer to the front of the motorcycle, moving the weight towards the nose of the motorcycle, and the latter is because the lamps will make the bike look wider and hence more visible to other motorists. On the flip side, however, in an event of a crash, the cost of the winglets with the LED light strip incorporated in will be costlier to replace.

Provision for a puddle lamp to light up what under and around the motorcycle



Well, that’s not all. If you look at the patent image closely, there is also a secondary lamp mounted on the lower side of the winglet acting like a puddle lamp of sorts to let you know what’s under and around the motorcycle. This feature is now quite popular on cars where the area around the doors gets illuminated. The patent also suggests that the puddle lamp could be fitted with a transparent liquid-crystal display, opening the possibility to have a pattern projected on the ground.



2023 BMW S 1000 RR winglet closeup

Apart from its application on the high-performance superbike, the idea of a puddle lamp could also be considered for BMW’s touring and cruiser class of motorcycles.