Porsche, TAG Heuer Unveils 718 Cayman GT4 RS 'Legends of Panamericana'
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
10-Oct-23 11:51 AM IST
- Porsche and TAG Heuer collaborate to unveil two 718 Cayman GT4 RS inspired by the Porsche 550 Coupe
- The interior comes with Guards Red leather seats, black accents with tri coloured stitching, and exclusive TAG Heuer elements.
- Car number 154 gets an exclusive TAG Heuer stopwatch module
Porsche and TAG Heuer have partnered to unveil two 718 GT4 RS inspired by the company’s 550 Coupe Carrera Panamericana race cars from 70 years ago. The two cars are a result of a “Sonderwunsch” (special) project called the 'TAG Heuer x Porsche – Legends of Panamericana'. The two exclusive units feature the racing numbers of the two 550 Coupe’s that participated in the Carrera Panamericana race and feature a number of bespoke elements.
Both cars are finished in Le Mans Silver Metallic paint, with various exterior components matching this colour scheme, including window angles, air intake panels, and carbon-weave finish parts. This paint was originally created for the '911 Carrera GTS Le Mans Centenaire Edition' and is now featured in the 718 GT4 RS project.
The TAG Heuer logo is displayed on the bonnet and side blades of the rear wing of both cars. A Pegasus motif adorns the front-left wing of car number 152 and the rear-left wheel arch of car number 154.
Inside, the dashboard is finished in black leather with black anodised aluminium trimming. The bucket seats meanwhile are wrapped in red leather to add contrast. Unique detailing to the commemorative creations include tricoloured cross-stitching in the colours of the Mexican flag, the TAG Heuer logo on the centre armrest and the Carrera Panamericana logo embossed into the headrests. The cars also get ‘GT4 RS Panamericana Special’ lettering on the door sill guards and on the cup-holder panel on the passenger side.
One distinctive feature of car 154 is the TAG Heuer stopwatch module in the centre console which was exclusively designed for this project and will not be available for purchase. This module features a classic Heuer Carrera Design for the clock and has an eight-day power reserve. Positioned beside the clock is a stopwatch with a scale design.
Car number 154 will participate in the upcoming Carrera Panamericana 2023 later this month in the hands of Patrick Dempsey, racing driver and brand ambassador for Porsche Design and TAG Heuer. Car number 152 meanwhile will go up for auction in 2024 with the proceeds being used “for a good cause.”
