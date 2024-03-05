Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Jawa 350KTM New RC 390Royal Enfield Himalayan 450TVS Apache RTR 160 4VRoyal Enfield Meteor 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Activa 125 FI vs Ntorq 125 Activa 6G vs JupiterJupiter vs Activa 125Pulsar RS 200 vs Karizma ZMRApache RR 310 vs Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ampere NXGHarley Davidson Nightster X440Honda Forza 350Triumph Daytona 660Honda CRF300L
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Android Auto 11.4 Update Requires Vehicle To Be Parked To Access Apps

Android Auto 11.4 brings a status indicator on apps that exclusively functions when the car is parked.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 5, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Android Auto now comes with an enhanced safety feature
  • The infotainment screen now displays a "P" icon on apps that may cause a distraction to the driver
  • Android Auto's AI message summaries share a gist for messages exceeding 40 words

Google’s in-vehicle infotainment system, Android Auto, has recently introduced a new safety feature in its update. The infotainment screen now gets a status indicator on apps that only operate when the car is parked to prevent the driver from getting distracted. One example of this functionality is evident in apps like GameSnacks, a collection of touchscreen games designed for entertainment during electric vehicle charging. 

 

Previously, users would only receive an error message when attempting to open these apps while driving. Now, Android Auto displays a "P" icon on apps that require the vehicle to be parked. Additionally, the app's icon turns grey when the vehicle is in motion.

 

One more noteworthy addition to the Android Auto 11.4 update is the widespread availability of AI message summaries. Initially announced by Google as a means to quickly comprehend lengthy messages without relying on Google Assistant to read the entire content aloud, this feature is now live for all users. The feature is activated automatically, requiring no user action, whereas the AI message summaries are designed for longer messages, with a 40-word threshold. For shorter messages, Google Assistant continues to read the content aloud. 

 

Android Auto is set to introduce a feature that suggests replies and actions without requiring users to physically interact with their phones. These actionable suggestions offer options such as initiating navigation to a shared location, sharing your estimated time of arrival (ETA), and making phone calls. 


 

Written by: Ronit Agarwal

 

# Android Auto# Android Auto Update# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2013 Hyundai i10, Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
7.3
2013 Hyundai i10
  • 41,489 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.45 Lakh
Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Hyundai Creta, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
7.3
2015 Hyundai Creta
  • 58,300 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.4 Lakh
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2012 Hyundai EON, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.4
2012 Hyundai EON
  • 38,385 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 2.15 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.25 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 BMW 5 Series, Bank Street, New Delhi
2015 BMW 5 Series
  • 30,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 17.5 Lakh
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Jaguar XF, Bank Street, New Delhi
6.7
2013 Jaguar XF
  • 59,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.75 Lakh
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6, Bank Street, New Delhi
7.0
2014 Audi A6
  • 46,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 14 Lakh
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 10.3 Lakh
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 10.3 Lakh
Toyota To Increase Prices Of Select Models And Variants From April 1, 2024
Toyota To Increase Prices Of Select Models And Variants From April 1, 2024
Tata Nexon Gains 5 New AMT Variants; Range Starts At Rs 10 Lakh
Tata Nexon Gains 5 New AMT Variants; Range Starts At Rs 10 Lakh
Suzuki V-Strom 800DE India Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect
Suzuki V-Strom 800DE India Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect
Peugeot Reveals Revamped 9X8 World Endurance Championship Hypercar With New Rear Wing
Peugeot Reveals Revamped 9X8 World Endurance Championship Hypercar With New Rear Wing
Hero Vida Also Developing A Family-Oriented Electric Scooter?
Hero Vida Also Developing A Family-Oriented Electric Scooter?
Suzuki Patents Reveal New VVT Engine
Suzuki Patents Reveal New VVT Engine
Opinion: Why Scramblers Make For Fantastic Motorcycles And Is India Ready For Them
Opinion: Why Scramblers Make For Fantastic Motorcycles And Is India Ready For Them
Volvo's Final Diesel Car Rolls Off Production Line; Headed To A Museum
Volvo's Final Diesel Car Rolls Off Production Line; Headed To A Museum
2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Debuts With New Hybrid Engines, More Tech
2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Debuts With New Hybrid Engines, More Tech
Google Introduces AI-Powered Smart Texting Feature For Android Auto
Google Introduces AI-Powered Smart Texting Feature For Android Auto
CES 2024: Google Announces Updates For Vehicle Infotainment Systems, Android Auto
CES 2024: Google Announces Updates For Vehicle Infotainment Systems, Android Auto
Google Rolls Out Update For Android Auto; Gains Zoom Audio Calls, Prime Video, And More
Google Rolls Out Update For Android Auto; Gains Zoom Audio Calls, Prime Video, And More
Google Announces Host Of New Connectivity, Entertainment Features For Cars
Google Announces Host Of New Connectivity, Entertainment Features For Cars
Apple CarPlay vs. Android Auto, Which One is Better?
Apple CarPlay vs. Android Auto, Which One is Better?
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Android Auto 11.4 Update Requires Vehicle To Be Parked To Access Apps
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved