Android Auto 11.4 Update Requires Vehicle To Be Parked To Access Apps

Google’s in-vehicle infotainment system, Android Auto, has recently introduced a new safety feature in its update. The infotainment screen now gets a status indicator on apps that only operate when the car is parked to prevent the driver from getting distracted. One example of this functionality is evident in apps like GameSnacks, a collection of touchscreen games designed for entertainment during electric vehicle charging.

Previously, users would only receive an error message when attempting to open these apps while driving. Now, Android Auto displays a "P" icon on apps that require the vehicle to be parked. Additionally, the app's icon turns grey when the vehicle is in motion.

One more noteworthy addition to the Android Auto 11.4 update is the widespread availability of AI message summaries. Initially announced by Google as a means to quickly comprehend lengthy messages without relying on Google Assistant to read the entire content aloud, this feature is now live for all users. The feature is activated automatically, requiring no user action, whereas the AI message summaries are designed for longer messages, with a 40-word threshold. For shorter messages, Google Assistant continues to read the content aloud.

Android Auto is set to introduce a feature that suggests replies and actions without requiring users to physically interact with their phones. These actionable suggestions offer options such as initiating navigation to a shared location, sharing your estimated time of arrival (ETA), and making phone calls.





