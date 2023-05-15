Google Announces Host Of New Connectivity, Entertainment Features For Cars

Google has announced a host of new features that will become available on Android Auto as well as for infotainment systems with Google built-in. The new features include a host of connectivity updates, access to a new mapping app to search for EV chargers, and more in-car entertainment options.



The most notable enhancement is the ability to join in your scheduled meeting from the car. Android Auto has partnered with Microsoft, Cisco, and Zoom to incorporate their conferencing platforms like Teams, Webex, and Zoom directly in the car’s display via audio connectivity.



For entertainment, YouTube will become available for integration into vehicles with Google built-in, with Polestar and Volvo Cars among the select partners committed to bringing this feature to their cars. Drivers will now be able to indulge in their favorite videos, whether it's while waiting for curbside pickup or during downtime. Also being added to the platform will be GameSnacks which will let users play games such as Beach Buggy Racing 2, Solitaire FRVR, and My Talking Tom Friends via the infotainment system. GameSnack is presently only available on Android Auto..



Google has also announced EV-centric updates for its Maps platform as well as integration of Waze across all its in-car platforms. The updates will enable users to easily locate and navigate to nearby EV charging stations compatible with their specific plug type. Waze was previously only limited to Android Auto though users now gain access to the app in the Google App Store on all infotainment systems with Google built-in.