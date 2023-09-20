Google Rolls Out Update For Android Auto; Gains Zoom Audio Calls, Prime Video, And More

Google has introduced an update for Android Auto and cars equipped with Google built-in applications, bringing a range of new features to enhance the driving experience. One of the additions is the new Chromium-based internet browser called Vivaldi, which will be available as a standalone app on Google Play for cars. This browser offers functionality that enables users to surf the web using their infotainment systems while in their vehicles.

Furthermore, it now supports web conferencing apps like WebEx and Zoom within Android Auto. This allows users to participate in audio-only meetings while on the road, making it easier to join scheduled meetings and conference calls directly from the car display, reducing the need to reach out to your phone. Additionally, Prime Video is now accessible on Google Play for select car brands like Renault and Volvo, with more brands expected to follow. However, Google specified that the Prime Video app and the Vivaldi browser will only work when the car is still.

Google is also making the Weather Channel app available for download from Google Play in cars equipped with Google Built-In. This app provides real-time weather updates, hourly forecasts, and radar information to keep drivers informed about weather conditions during their journeys.

Moreover, Google is expanding support for digital car keys, allowing users to unlock, lock, and start their cars using their smartphones. This digital key can also be shared wirelessly with family and friends, and it is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. Initially available in select European countries, this feature is now being made available for specific Hyundai, Genesis, and Kia models in the U.S, Canada, and Korea for users with compatible Pixel and Samsung devices such as the Pixel 7 Pro and Samsung S23+.