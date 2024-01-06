CarUX Debuts Automotive Display Breakthroughs at 2024 CES

CarUX, a subsidiary of display manufacturer Innolux, has announced it will exhibit a range of innovative automotive display technologies at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The company aims to showcase advances that enhance in-car experiences, security, comfort and aesthetics.

At CES, CarUX plans to unveil the world's first 55-inch automotive screen featuring privacy display technology. It allows front passengers to view content while preventing driver distractions by selectively blocking or angling visuals. The 8K resolution screen also employs active cooling for optimal performance during long drives.

Another highlight is CarUX's concept called InvisiView - hidden displays that blend seamlessly into dashboard materials. When inactive, they display pre-set textures like wood grain or leather rather than a black screen. This maintains interior aesthetics while adding high-resolution displays only when needed.

Examples include a 12.3-inch screen with a real wood veneer overlay. CarUX also developed a 10.3-inch transparent leather display that functions normally, including touch interactivity despite the leather surface. The company collaborated with suppliers to create various textures for these visually integrated displays.

CarUX will additionally exhibit concepts like a rotatable screen that smoothly shifts between horizontal and vertical orientations within 3 seconds. It enables flexible viewing angles tailored to user needs. Another demo called ID Touch identifies who is touching the display and restricts driver access to entertainment content as a safety measure.

The displays incorporate technologies like mini LED, micro LED and Innolux's proprietary Micro LED chip-on-board. These allow optimal visibility, rapid response, high contrast, low reflection and reduced power consumption - crucial for automotive use cases.