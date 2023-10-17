Skoda Reintroduces 10.0-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment In Kushaq And Slavia Style Variants

Skoda has reintroduced the 10.0-inch 'Skoda Play' touchscreen infotainment system in the Kushaq and Slavia. This decision comes after the company temporarily replaced it with an 8-inch unit in May 2022 due to semiconductor shortages. The larger touchscreen is exclusive to the top-tier Style variants of both models.

In addition to the upgraded infotainment system, the Style variants now come with electrically adjustable front seats, illuminated footwells, and a subwoofer in the boot. On a side note, the recently launched matte edition of Slavia inherits the additions and enhancements seen in the Style variant it is based on.

One change in the Style variant of the Skoda Kushaq is the replacement of dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels with simpler-looking silver alloy wheels. Moreover, these changes are also mirrored on the Matte Edition of the Kushaq. In contrast, the Monte Carlo edition continues to sport the 5-spoke dual-tone 17-inch wheels.

As for pricing, the Slavia costs between Rs 10.89 lakh and 16.72 lakh for the 1.0 TSI version and from Rs 15.04 lakh to 19.12 lakh for the 1.5 TSI variants. The Kushaq's price ranges between Rs 10.89 lakh and 18.41 lakh for the 1.0 TSI and Rs 15.17 lakh to 20 lakh for the 1.5 TSI variants (all prices, ex-showroom).

The Skoda Kushaq competes with the likes of the Volkswagen Taigun, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, MG Astor, and Meanwhile, the Slavia goes up against the likes of Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus, and Hyundai Verna in the Indian market.