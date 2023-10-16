Login

Skoda Slavia Matte Edition First Look: In Photos

The brand's only sedan offering now features a carbon steel matte grey finish
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

16-Oct-23 05:23 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • It inherits all the attributes from the sunroof-equipped top-end Style variant
  • The exterior design incorporates black elements on the ORVMs and partially on the door handles
  • Key features include power-adjustable front seats and the addition of a subwoofer in the boot space

Skoda Auto has introduced the Slavia Matte edition in the Indian market just before the festive season. The brand's only sedan offering now features a carbon steel matte grey finish. It also comes with some enhancements, which are borrowed from its standard counterpart, the Style variant.

 

 

Also Read: Skoda Slavia Matte Edition Priced From Rs 15.52 Lakh

 

In terms of features, the Slavia Matte Edition largely inherits all the attributes from the sunroof-equipped, top-of-the-line Style variant. Key highlights include power-adjustable front seats for both the driver and co-driver and the addition of a subwoofer in the boot space.

The exterior design of the Slavia Matte Edition incorporates black elements on the ORVMs (outside rear-view mirrors), while the door handles have a chrome finish with black inserts, giving it a distinctive look. The chrome treatment for the grille, fog lamp garnish, and window surround has been retained for contrast.

Buyers have the choice between two engine options: a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. The 1.0-litre engine comes with the option of a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, whereas the 1.5-litre engine is available with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG unit.

 

Also Read: Skoda Kushaq, Slavia Get Additional Features; Slavia Matte Edition Announced

As for pricing, the Slavia Matte Edition is priced between Rs 15.52 lakh and Rs 19.12 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom). It is important to note that this edition costs approximately Rs 40,000 more than the fully loaded Style variant it is based on.

This special edition is exclusively available in the matte grey steel finish and will be offered for a limited period.

 

