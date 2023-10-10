Skoda Slavia Matte Edition Priced From Rs 15.52 Lakh
By Jaiveer Mehra
1 mins read
10-Oct-23 12:48 PM IST
Highlights
- Matte Edition based on the top-spec Style trim
- Costs about Rs 40,000 more than the standard sedan
- Not available with the non-sunroof equipped Style variants
Skoda has revealed the prices for the limited-run Slavia Matte Edition in India. Prices for the special variant start from Rs 15.52 lakh and go up to Rs 19.12 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). At this price point, it costs about Rs 40,000 more than the fully-loaded Style variant on which it is based with the premium pricing getting you the matte-finished exterior and some blacked-out detailing. The matte colour option is also only offered with the sunroof-equipped Style variants.
Also read: Skoda Kushaq, Slavia Get Additional Features; Slavia Matte Edition Announced
|Variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|1.0 TSI Matte Edition
|Rs 15.52 lakh
|1.0 TSI Matte Edition A/T
|Rs 16.72 lakh
|1.5 TSI Matte Edition
|Rs 17.72 lakh
|1.5 TSI Matte Edition DSG
|Rs 19.12 lakh
On the equipment front, the Matte Edition carries over all the bells and whistles from the standard Slavia Style. This includes powered front seats (driver and co-driver), a 380-watt Skoda Sound system with a subwoofer, a digital instrument cluster, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, auto climate control, cruise control and more.
Also read: New Skoda Kodiaq SUV Makes World Premiere; India Launch Likely In 2024
The Slavia Matte Edition is available with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine options. The former is offered with a 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox options while the latter is offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG unit.
Also Read: Skoda Subcompact SUV For India Set For Late-2024 Debut; No Plans For Hatch
The Matte Edition is offered only in the Carbon Steel paint scheme and will only be available for a limited period.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Skoda Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Consider Exploring
Latest News
Related Articles
-16715 second ago
This limited-run variant of the Countryman will be limited to just 24 units
-16031 second ago
The facelift arrives about four years after the third-gen pick-up was first shown to the public.
-14863 second ago
Equipped with a five-speed automated manual transmission, the Magnite EZ-Shift is now the most affordable SUV in India with an AMT.
-14336 second ago
Special editions of the CB350 series offer unique colour schemes and cost about Rs 1,500 more than the standard models.
-11066 second ago
Suzuki has tuned the V-Strom 800 more for street riding and long-distance touring.
-9972 second ago
Limited-run Matte Edition variants cost Rs 40,000 more than the fully-loaded Style trims.
-9333 second ago
We caught up with Mercedes-Benz India MD and CEO Santosh Iyer to get some insights on the business of luxury EVs and the way ahead for the three-pointed star.
-6922 second ago
The Harrier facelift brings about several visual enhancements and feature upgrades to differentiate itself from its predecessor
-6565 second ago
The two examples pay homage to the Porsche 550 Coupé Carrera Panamericana race cars from 70 years ago.
-4616 second ago
The BYD e6 electric MPV will be delivered to OHM E Mobility in a phased manner over the next six months. The first phase of the project will see the delivery of 50 BYD e6 vehicles, which got flagged off in Hyderabad.
-6565 second ago
The two examples pay homage to the Porsche 550 Coupé Carrera Panamericana race cars from 70 years ago.
19 hours ago
As per the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), India's total vehicle retail sales for September 2023 stood at 18,82,071 units,
1 day ago
The Tata Harrier facelift will be available in seven trim levels - Smart(O), Pure(O), Adventure, Adventure+, Adventure+ A, Fearless and Fearless+.
2 days ago
The Nissan Magnite KURO Edition features an all-black exterior and interior with distinctive KURO badge on the exterior.
2 days ago
Uber India debuts 'Uber Camper' for India vs. Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023 showdown, winners can secure their spot for the match weekend, free of charge. Contest runs Oct 4-7.