Skoda Slavia Matte Edition Priced From Rs 15.52 Lakh

Skoda has revealed the prices for the limited-run Slavia Matte Edition in India. Prices for the special variant start from Rs 15.52 lakh and go up to Rs 19.12 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). At this price point, it costs about Rs 40,000 more than the fully-loaded Style variant on which it is based with the premium pricing getting you the matte-finished exterior and some blacked-out detailing. The matte colour option is also only offered with the sunroof-equipped Style variants.

Also read: Skoda Kushaq, Slavia Get Additional Features; Slavia Matte Edition Announced



Variant Price (ex-showroom) 1.0 TSI Matte Edition Rs 15.52 lakh 1.0 TSI Matte Edition A/T Rs 16.72 lakh 1.5 TSI Matte Edition Rs 17.72 lakh 1.5 TSI Matte Edition DSG Rs 19.12 lakh

On the equipment front, the Matte Edition carries over all the bells and whistles from the standard Slavia Style. This includes powered front seats (driver and co-driver), a 380-watt Skoda Sound system with a subwoofer, a digital instrument cluster, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, auto climate control, cruise control and more.

Also read: New Skoda Kodiaq SUV Makes World Premiere; India Launch Likely In 2024



The Slavia Matte Edition is available with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine options. The former is offered with a 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox options while the latter is offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG unit.

Also Read: Skoda Subcompact SUV For India Set For Late-2024 Debut; No Plans For Hatch



The Matte Edition is offered only in the Carbon Steel paint scheme and will only be available for a limited period.