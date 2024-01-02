LG Unveils Next-Gen Automotive Displays with Switchable Privacy Mode

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 is set to take place in Las Vegas from January 9 to 12. In this exhibition, LG Display is set to showcase its next-generation automotive display solutions. The tech company is going to unveil an array of automotive tech tailored for global automakers and auto parts firms.

One of the notable introductions at this event will be LG's ‘Switchable Privacy Mode (SPM).’ This feature automatically adjusts the display’s viewing angle away from the driver’s line of sight. When activated, content displayed on the front passenger’s side, like movies or games, is redirected away from the driver’s side, exclusively visible to the passenger.



With this, the company will also highlight a diverse range of large-sized automotive display solutions designed to comprehensively cover a vehicle’s dashboard. The company is leveraging technologies like P-OLED (Plastic OLED), Advanced Thin OLED (ATO), and LTPS (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Silicon) LCD.

The company also showcased Slidable and Foldable OLEDs installed in the rear seats, offering the flexibility of being hidden away or extended for use as needed.

Written by: - Ronit Agarwal