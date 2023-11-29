Genesis To Unveil Vision Gran Turismo Concept On December 2
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on November 29, 2023
Highlights
Genesis is set to reveal the Vision Gran Turismo concept on December 2. The virtual racecar concept will join the latest installment of the popular Gran Turismo video game franchise. Details about the Genesis concept remain shrouded in mystery, with the teaser offering glimpses of a car racing on the empty race track along with images providing a look at some of the design details.
In typical video game fashion, the preview images reveal a sleek and low-slung vehicle similar to what one would expect from the prototype class at Le Mans. The low set nose, bulging fenders and prominent vents all add to the visual drama while the twin-bar light clusters are a Genesis design staple. The rear reveals what looks to be an extended tail section with an integrated spoiler element with the tail lamps sitting more sunken in. The presence to fuel filler ports at the base of the rear windscreen suggests that the concept will have an internal combustion-based powertrain - likely a hybrid as seen on today’s Le Mans race cars.
The concept has been created as a collaboration between Genesis and the game developer Polyphony Digital. There is no confirmation whether this concept car will actually hit the market or will stay in the gaming world.
Meanwhile, the recent 1.40 update for Gran Turismo 7 brings cinematic views, seven new cars, a snow track in Canada, new cafe menus, weekly challenges, and areas for players to meet up.
Recently, Genesis has unveiled the GV80 and GV80 coupe models in the market. Powering the GV80 is a 2.5-litre turbo engine, delivering 299 bhp and 421 Nm of torque, or a 3.5-litre turbo petrol engine, delivering 375 bhp and 539 Nm of torque. However, the GV80 Coupe offers three engine choices including a 3.5-litre turbo-petrol featuring a 48V electric supercharger, producing 409 bhp and 549 Nm of torque.
Written by:- Ronit Agarwal
