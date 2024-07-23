Genesis GV80, GV80 Coupe Design Patents Filed In India

The Genesis GV80 and the GV80 Coupe’s design have been trademarked in India. For the unversed, the GV80 is a luxury SUV sold overseas by Hyundai's luxury brand, Genesis. The updated versions of the models were introduced in the global market in October 2023. It's worth noting that carmakers file design patents for global products regularly, but Hyundai has long toyed with the idea of introducing the Genesis sub-brand in India, and the GV80 twins could be under consideration for our market.

On the visual front, the SUVs get the same design for the front end, which consists of headlights featuring a ‘split’ design on either side, along with a large pentagonal grille. The GV80 features a more conventional ‘SUV’ silhouette, while the GV80 Coupe has a roofline that slopes downwards from the B-pillar. On the inside, the cars feature a 27-inch display that combines the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system, with other elements such as air-con vents that run the full width of the dashboard, beneath which sit the physical controls for the climate control system.



The features listed on the vehicle include ventilated front and rear seats, three-zone climate control, a head-up display, cruise control, wireless device charger. It also gets ADAS with features such as forward collision avoidance assist, lane keeping assist, lane following assist, driver attention warning, forward attention warning, blind-spot collision avoidance assist, blind-spot view monitor, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist, parking distance warning, parking collision-avoidance assist, rearview camera, safe exit assist, advanced rear occupant alert.

The GV80 is offered with two engine options overseas- a 2.5-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol that churns out 296 bhp and 422 Nm, and a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine that churns out a peak 375 bhp and 530 Nm of torque. The GV80 is offered with the same 3.5-litre engine along with a mild-hybrid derivative of the same engine. This version churns out 409 bhp and 549 Nm of torque.