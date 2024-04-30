2024 Genesis GV70 SUV Debuts With Design Tweaks, Updated Tech

Genesis has unveiled the 2024 GV70 for global markets. The SUV brings tweaks to the exterior design as well as some notable updates inside the cabin as part of its first major facelift since its debut in 2020.

The exterior design retains the overall look of the outgoing GV70 but with refinements. Up front, the GV70 receives tweaks to the grille and headlamps along with a new skid-plate element on the front bumper. New 19-inch wheels round out the changes down the sides while at the rear, the turn signals have been relocated to within the taillights for better visibility. Additionally, the module housing the rear camera has been moved to the spoiler for a cleaner look.

The interior takes after the refreshed GV80, with new widescreen 27-inch OLED display that combines the cluster and infotainment system. The dashboard design too has been revised with new control surfaces and redesigned central air-con vents.

A GV70 Sport package was also unveiled, which adds sportier design elements to the SUV. The GV70 Sport features a double-layered G-Matrix Crest Grille, enlarged air intakes on the front bumper, new 21-inch wheels and a dark chrome diffuser and muffler tips at the rear. Inside, a D-cut steering wheel and orange stitching add a distinctive touch.

Genesis has not yet announced powertrain specifications, but the updated SUV is expected to carry over the previous engine options. These include a 2.2-liter turbo diesel, a 2.5-liter turbo four-cylinder petrol, and a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6.

Written by: RONIT AGARWAL



