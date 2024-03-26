GV60 Magma Concept Unveiled: A Performance-Oriented Version Of The GV60

Hyundai Motor Company’s luxury vehicle division, Genesis, has revealed the GV60 Magma Concept, a performance-oriented version of its first electric vehicle, the GV60. This concept marks the launch of a new era for Genesis, with the creation of the Magma sub-brand dedicated to high-performance vehicles. Genesis plans to make the Magma program its performance division and develop high-performance variants under this program.



Starting with the exterior of the GV60 Magma, the car has a wider body and lowered suspensions, which the South Korean automaker claims will enhance the car's stability and handling. Functional elements include air curtains for improved aerodynamic efficiency, enlarged fenders for better brake cooling, and titanium-coloured flow-formed 21-inch wheels.

On the inside, the car features a luxurious cabin. Genesis has equipped the GV60 Magma Concept with bucket seats upholstered in nappa and suede leather, accented with the signature Magma orange stitching and titanium grey. Specific details regarding performance, powertrain, and pricing remain undisclosed for now.

Along with the GV60 Magma Concept, Genesis also displayed a series of vehicles under the Magma program: the GV80 Coupe Concept, the G80 Magma Special, and the X Gran Berlinetta Concept. The GV80 Coupe Concept, unveiled in April 2023, is Genesis' first coupe SUV and the first Genesis vehicle to be presented in the Magma colour. It served as the design inspiration for the production GV80 Coupe launched last November.

The G80 Magma Special is a high-performance version of the G80 sedan developed in collaboration with select partners with expertise in high-performance vehicles. This exclusive model will only be available in the Middle East.

All four Magma programme vehicles, along with other Genesis production models, will be on display for the public at the 2024 New York International Auto Show starting March 29.

Written by - Ronit Agarwal

