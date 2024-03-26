Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Jawa 350KTM New RC 390Royal Enfield Himalayan 450TVS Apache RTR 160 4VRoyal Enfield Meteor 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Activa 125 FI vs Ntorq 125 Activa 6G vs JupiterJupiter vs Activa 125Pulsar RS 200 vs Karizma ZMRApache RR 310 vs Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ampere NXGHarley Davidson Nightster X440Honda Forza 350Triumph Daytona 660Honda CRF300L
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

GV60 Magma Concept Unveiled: A Performance-Oriented Version Of The GV60

The brand will also display three other Magma program vehicles: the GV80 Coupe Concept, the G80 Magma Special, and the X Gran Berlinetta Concept.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 26, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Genesis introduces the GV60 Magma Concept
  • Genesis has also revealed the 'Magma Program'
  • Genesis plans to make the ‘Magma program’ its performance division and develop high-performance variants under it

Hyundai Motor Company’s luxury vehicle division, Genesis, has revealed the GV60 Magma Concept, a performance-oriented version of its first electric vehicle, the GV60. This concept marks the launch of a new era for Genesis, with the creation of the Magma sub-brand dedicated to high-performance vehicles. Genesis plans to make the Magma program its performance division and develop high-performance variants under this program. 


Starting with the exterior of the GV60 Magma, the car has a wider body and lowered suspensions, which the South Korean automaker claims will enhance the car's stability and handling. Functional elements include air curtains for improved aerodynamic efficiency, enlarged fenders for better brake cooling, and titanium-coloured flow-formed 21-inch wheels.

 

Also Read: Genesis Neolun Concept Unveiled; Brand’s First Full-Size Electric SUV

 

 

On the inside, the car features a luxurious cabin. Genesis has equipped the GV60 Magma Concept with bucket seats upholstered in nappa and suede leather, accented with the signature Magma orange stitching and titanium grey. Specific details regarding performance, powertrain, and pricing remain undisclosed for now.

 

Along with the GV60 Magma Concept, Genesis also displayed a series of vehicles under the Magma program: the GV80 Coupe Concept, the G80 Magma Special, and the X Gran Berlinetta Concept. The GV80 Coupe Concept, unveiled in April 2023, is Genesis' first coupe SUV and the first Genesis vehicle to be presented in the Magma colour. It served as the design inspiration for the production GV80 Coupe launched last November.

 

The G80 Magma Special is a high-performance version of the G80 sedan developed in collaboration with select partners with expertise in high-performance vehicles. This exclusive model will only be available in the Middle East.

 

All four Magma programme vehicles, along with other Genesis production models, will be on display for the public at the 2024 New York International Auto Show starting March 29. 

 

Written by - Ronit Agarwal 
 

# Genesis# Genesis GV60 Magma# Genesis GV60 Magma Program# Genesis Magma Program# Genesis GV60 Electric Car# Cars# Electric Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, New Delhi
8.4
2021 Mahindra XUV700
  • 29,065 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 23.5 Lakh
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra Thar, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra Thar
  • 19,398 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 13.5 Lakh
₹ 28,556/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 8.25 Lakh
₹ 17,444/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra XUV300, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra XUV300
  • 25,279 km
  • Diesel
  • AMT
Rs. 10 Lakh
₹ 21,152/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 26,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 16.75 Lakh
₹ 35,424/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2021 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 9,746 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 16.35 Lakh
₹ 36,618/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra XUV300, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.5
2022 Mahindra XUV300
  • 27,200 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 10.9 Lakh
₹ 23,056/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.7
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 20,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.25 Lakh
₹ 9,519/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2017 Honda City, New Delhi
7.5
2017 Honda City
  • 49,783 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 14,558/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Harsh Limbachiyaa Brings Home The Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift Worth Rs. 1.32 Crore
Harsh Limbachiyaa Brings Home The Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift Worth Rs. 1.32 Crore
Actor Harshvardhan Rane Buys The Toyota Innova Hycross Worth Rs. 30.68 Lakh
Actor Harshvardhan Rane Buys The Toyota Innova Hycross Worth Rs. 30.68 Lakh
NGT Rejects Plea To Extend Life Of Armoured Diesel Vehicles For PM's Convoy
NGT Rejects Plea To Extend Life Of Armoured Diesel Vehicles For PM's Convoy
Hyundai Creta EV Spotted Charging In South Korea
Hyundai Creta EV Spotted Charging In South Korea
Ather Rizta Electric Scooter Pre-Bookings Commences Ahead Of Launch On April 6
Ather Rizta Electric Scooter Pre-Bookings Commences Ahead Of Launch On April 6
Toyota Hilux Electric To Enter Production In Thailand In 2025
Toyota Hilux Electric To Enter Production In Thailand In 2025
2025 Porsche Boxster Electric Spied Testing In The Arctic
2025 Porsche Boxster Electric Spied Testing In The Arctic
Lamborghini Reveals New Logo After 20 Years
Lamborghini Reveals New Logo After 20 Years
Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Vs Rivals: Price Comparison
BMW R 1300 GS India Launch Confirmed
BMW R 1300 GS India Launch Confirmed
Genesis Neolun Concept Unveiled; Brand’s First Full-Size Electric SUV
Genesis Neolun Concept Unveiled; Brand’s First Full-Size Electric SUV
Hyundai, Kia Recall Nearly 1.7 Lakh EVs in South Korea Over Charging Software Issues
Hyundai, Kia Recall Nearly 1.7 Lakh EVs in South Korea Over Charging Software Issues
Hyundai Issues Recall For 90,000 Genesis Vehicles Over Fire Risk In The US
Hyundai Issues Recall For 90,000 Genesis Vehicles Over Fire Risk In The US
Genesis To Unveil Vision Gran Turismo Concept On December 2
Genesis To Unveil Vision Gran Turismo Concept On December 2
Hyundai, Kia, And Genesis Vehicles Get Cross-Platform Digital Key Access
Hyundai, Kia, And Genesis Vehicles Get Cross-Platform Digital Key Access
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • GV60 Magma Concept Unveiled: A Performance-Oriented Version Of The GV60
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved