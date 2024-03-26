Login
Genesis Neolun Concept Unveiled; Brand’s First Full-Size Electric SUV

Along with the Neolun concept, Genesis also took the wraps off the GV60 Magma, a fresh performance initiative from the brand.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 26, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The Neolun concept is poised to be a luxury SUV upon its launch
  • It draws inspiration from Korea's moon-shaped porcelain jars
  • Performance, powertrain, and pricing remain undisclosed

Hyundai Motor Company’s luxury vehicle division, Genesis, has unveiled two new concepts at the Genesis House in New York: the Neolun and the GV60 Magma. The Neolun Concept implies a top-tier luxury SUV, while the GV60 Magma introduces a fresh performance initiative for Genesis. The Neolun concept is poised to be a luxury SUV upon its launch while being Genesis's inaugural full-size electric SUV. 

 

It draws inspiration from Korea's moon-shaped porcelain jars. 

 

Focusing on the Neolun Concept, the SUV draws inspiration from Korea's iconic moon-shaped porcelain jars. The name "Neolun" combines the Greek word "neo," meaning new, with the Latin "luna," signifying moon. According to Genesis Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke, “the Neolun Concept epitomises timeless design and exquisite craftsmanship.”

 

Also Read: Hyundai Creta EV Spied Testing In South Korea

 

The Neolun concept is poised to be a luxury SUV upon its launch. 

 

In terms of its exterior design, elements include a retractable roof rack and Genesis's signature twin-line headlights and taillights seamlessly integrated into the body. The vehicle's aesthetic draws inspiration from the Korean night sky, showcased in a captivating two-tone scheme of Midnight Black and Majestic Blue. 

 

Additionally, electric side steps automatically deploy upon door opening. The Neolun Concept also showcases the absence of a B-pillar, facilitating easy access through rear-hinged coach doors or front doors. However, it is far-fetched that such intriguing functions and details will make it to the production-spec model. 

 

The cabin is draped in Royal Indigo cashmere and Purple Silk leather upholstery. 

 

On the inside, the Neolun Concept aims to offer a luxurious cabin with two rows of seating, featuring captain seats in the second row. Front-row seats are equipped with swivelling capabilities, complemented by a retractable large screen for rear passengers' entertainment. The cabin is draped in Royal Indigo cashmere and Purple Silk leather upholstery, blended with a wood floor.

 

Other features include the incorporation of an innovative heating system utilising heating films placed on various surfaces throughout the cabin. This design ensures efficient heat distribution throughout the vehicle, enhancing passenger comfort without relying solely on traditional air vents, according to Genesis.

 

Also Read: 2024 Hyundai Creta N Line MT First Drive: The Enthusiast's Creta?

 

The front-row seats are equipped with swivelling capabilities. 

 

Specific details regarding performance, powertrain, and pricing remain undisclosed for now. However, the Neolun concept will make its debut at this year’s New York Auto Show, and expect more details to be revealed at its official debut. 

 

Suzuki India Teases V-Strom 800DE; Launch Soon
New Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports Variant Launched At Rs 79,738
Force Gurkha 5-Door Previewed; Launch Likely By Mid-2024
Toyota Innova Hycross Petrol Model To Get A New GX (O) Variant
Harley-Davidson India Plant Visit; Witnessing The Making Of X440
Hero MotoSports Rider Joaquim Rodrigues Announces Retirement From Racing
“Don’t Want To Be Maruti”: Why Volkswagen Isn’t Following Skoda Into India’s Sub-4M SUV Market
Two-Time Dakar Winner Toby Price Parts Ways With KTM
Zak Brown To Continue as McLaren Racing CEO Until 2030
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Launched In Japan
Hyundai, Kia Recall Nearly 1.7 Lakh EVs in South Korea Over Charging Software Issues
Hyundai Issues Recall For 90,000 Genesis Vehicles Over Fire Risk In The US
Genesis To Unveil Vision Gran Turismo Concept On December 2
Hyundai, Kia, And Genesis Vehicles Get Cross-Platform Digital Key Access
All-New Genesis GV80 SUV-Coupe, Updated GV80 SUV Revealed
