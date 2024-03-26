Genesis Neolun Concept Unveiled; Brand’s First Full-Size Electric SUV

Hyundai Motor Company’s luxury vehicle division, Genesis, has unveiled two new concepts at the Genesis House in New York: the Neolun and the GV60 Magma. The Neolun Concept implies a top-tier luxury SUV, while the GV60 Magma introduces a fresh performance initiative for Genesis. The Neolun concept is poised to be a luxury SUV upon its launch while being Genesis's inaugural full-size electric SUV.

Focusing on the Neolun Concept, the SUV draws inspiration from Korea's iconic moon-shaped porcelain jars. The name "Neolun" combines the Greek word "neo," meaning new, with the Latin "luna," signifying moon. According to Genesis Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke, “the Neolun Concept epitomises timeless design and exquisite craftsmanship.”

In terms of its exterior design, elements include a retractable roof rack and Genesis's signature twin-line headlights and taillights seamlessly integrated into the body. The vehicle's aesthetic draws inspiration from the Korean night sky, showcased in a captivating two-tone scheme of Midnight Black and Majestic Blue.

Additionally, electric side steps automatically deploy upon door opening. The Neolun Concept also showcases the absence of a B-pillar, facilitating easy access through rear-hinged coach doors or front doors. However, it is far-fetched that such intriguing functions and details will make it to the production-spec model.

On the inside, the Neolun Concept aims to offer a luxurious cabin with two rows of seating, featuring captain seats in the second row. Front-row seats are equipped with swivelling capabilities, complemented by a retractable large screen for rear passengers' entertainment. The cabin is draped in Royal Indigo cashmere and Purple Silk leather upholstery, blended with a wood floor.

Other features include the incorporation of an innovative heating system utilising heating films placed on various surfaces throughout the cabin. This design ensures efficient heat distribution throughout the vehicle, enhancing passenger comfort without relying solely on traditional air vents, according to Genesis.

Specific details regarding performance, powertrain, and pricing remain undisclosed for now. However, the Neolun concept will make its debut at this year’s New York Auto Show, and expect more details to be revealed at its official debut.