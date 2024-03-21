Hyundai Creta EV Spied Testing In South Korea

The Hyundai Creta EV has been on the cards for a while now and there have been several spy shots of the same in the past hinting at its arrival. The latest spy shot reveals that the Creta EV will be based on the India-spec Creta facelift that was launched earlier this year. Do note that the Hyundai Creta sold internationally has a different design from the model sold in India.

The spy shot reveals that the Hyundai Creta EV will get the same LED DRL design as the India-spec facelifted model. That said, expect to see a blanked-off grille and revised bumper to give it a more distinctive electric vehicle appearance. The front fender is likely to incorporate the charging port, while the electric SUV will ride on new 17-inch aero-designed alloy wheels.

The Creta EV is likely to feature the same cabin layout as the standard Creta



The cabin is likely to carry over the same layout and features, albeit with a few additions. The dual screens for the instrument console and touchscreen infotainment system are likely to be retained with a new UI and graphics. We also expect to see dual-zone climate control, electrically adjustable front seats, a 360-degree surround camera, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Level 2 ADAS suite and more.



There’s no word on the specifications of the Hyundai Creta EV. The Creta EV will take on the Mahindra XUV400 and MG ZS EV, while also locking horns with the upcoming Tata Curvv upon its launch in India. Prices should be in the Rs 20-25 lakh range for the Creta EV.



