Hyundai Creta EV Spied Testing In South Korea

The latest spy shot reveals that the Creta EV will be based on the India-spec facelift that was launched earlier this year
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 21, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The Hyundai Creta EV was recently spied testing.
  • The latest spy shot reveals that the Creta EV to be based on the India-spec Creta facelift.
  • To rival the likes of the Mahindra XUV400 and MG ZS EV upon its launch in India.

The Hyundai Creta EV has been on the cards for a while now and there have been several spy shots of the same in the past hinting at its arrival. The latest spy shot reveals that the Creta EV will be based on the India-spec Creta facelift that was launched earlier this year. Do note that the Hyundai Creta sold internationally has a different design from the model sold in India.

 

Also Read: 2024 Hyundai Creta N Line MT First Drive: The Enthusiast's Creta?


The spy shot reveals that the Hyundai Creta EV will get the same LED DRL design as the India-spec facelifted model. That said, expect to see a blanked-off grille and revised bumper to give it a more distinctive electric vehicle appearance. The front fender is likely to incorporate the charging port, while the electric SUV will ride on new 17-inch aero-designed alloy wheels. 

 

Also Read: Hyundai Creta N Line Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 16.82 Lakh

The Creta EV is likely to feature the same cabin layout as the standard Creta


The cabin is likely to carry over the same layout and features, albeit with a few additions. The dual screens for the instrument console and touchscreen infotainment system are likely to be retained with a new UI and graphics. We also expect to see dual-zone climate control, electrically adjustable front seats, a 360-degree surround camera, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Level 2 ADAS suite and more. 


There’s no word on the specifications of the Hyundai Creta EV. The Creta EV will take on the Mahindra XUV400 and MG ZS EV, while also locking horns with the upcoming Tata Curvv upon its launch in India. Prices should be in the Rs 20-25 lakh range for the Creta EV. 


 

