Genesis X Gran Equator Concept Is A GV80 On Steroids

Genesis is readying a Defender-rival previewed at the 2025 New York International Auto Show as the Gran X Equator Concept. With chunky beadlock (knobby) tyres, flamboyantly flared wheel arches, a high-riding stance, integrated roof rails, clean lines and a futuristic cabin, this is more of a design study. But it will surely inspire a future product.

Revealing no technical specifications, the Equator Concept is expected to spawn a road-going version before the turn of the decade, probably in 2029. It looks EV-specific only, but the platform could accommodate both ICE/hybrid powertrain, fitting enough to go off-roading. The unique proportions do look odd, defying the conventional body style of a full-sized SUV or a station wagon. Genesis’ signature twin parallel lines for headlamps and tail lamps do add a family resemblance.

On the inside, the lack of a screen comes as a great refresher. The dashboard has prominent grab handles (akin to the ones seen on the Defender), switchgear, and quad circular dials. Even the second row gets individual seats with luxury being the essence. How much of this cabin – and the rest of the X Equator Concept – will make it to the production remains to be seen.