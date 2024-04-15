Genesis Unveils X Gran Berlinetta Tribute Concept in Honor of Jacky Ickx

In a tribute to the career of racing icon Jacky Ickx, Genesis Motor Switzerland has unveiled the one-off X Gran Berlinetta Tribute Concept. The concept is a bespoke creation born from the Genesis Magma program, serving as a homage to Ickx's remarkable achievements on the racetrack. The one-off creation features a distinctive "Midnight Blue" livery with a single white stripe, reminiscent of Ickx's iconic race helmet.



The X Gran Berlinetta Tribute Concept is based on the X Gran Berlinetta Concept, unveiled in Barcelona last year. The design stays unchanged from the original concept, with the low-slung race car concept carrying over elements such as the full-width light elements on the fascia bracketing the Genesis Crest Grille. The side profile emphasises a lean mid-engine layout, while the rear design enhances aerodynamic stability with a spoiler and lateral trailing edges.



Inside, the digital panoramic interface serves as an information hub, complemented by a surround digital monitoring system for enhanced situational awareness. Steer-by-wire grip commands enable precise manoeuvring.



Genesis says that a race-spec V6 hybrid powertrain powers the concept developing a combined 1056 bhp and 1336 Nm of torque. The front-mounted V6 is good for 858 bhp while the electric motors provide an additional 198 bhp.



Jacques Bernard Edmon Martin Henri "Jacky" Ickx is a Belgian former racing driver who won the 24 Hours of Le Mans six times and achieved eight wins and 25 podium finishes in Formula One. He also won the Can-Am Championship in 1979 and the 1983 Paris–Dakar Rally.





Written by: RONIT AGARWAL