Genesis Unveils X Gran Berlinetta Tribute Concept in Honor of Jacky Ickx

Jacky Ickx is a Belgian former racing driver who won the 24 Hours of Le Mans six times and achieved eight wins and 25 podium finishes in Formula One.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 15, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Concept features a special livery inspired by Ickx's iconic race helmet
  • Powered by a 1056 bhp V6 hybrid powertrain
  • Celebrates the racing career of former F1 driver Jacky Ickx

In a tribute to the career of racing icon Jacky Ickx, Genesis Motor Switzerland has unveiled the one-off X Gran Berlinetta Tribute Concept. The concept is a bespoke creation born from the Genesis Magma program, serving as a homage to Ickx's remarkable achievements on the racetrack. The one-off creation features a distinctive "Midnight Blue" livery with a single white stripe, reminiscent of Ickx's iconic race helmet.
 

The X Gran Berlinetta Tribute Concept is based on the X Gran Berlinetta Concept, unveiled in Barcelona last year. The design stays unchanged from the original concept, with the low-slung race car concept carrying over elements such as the full-width light elements on the fascia bracketing the Genesis Crest Grille. The side profile emphasises a lean mid-engine layout, while the rear design enhances aerodynamic stability with a spoiler and lateral trailing edges.
 

Inside, the digital panoramic interface serves as an information hub, complemented by a surround digital monitoring system for enhanced situational awareness. Steer-by-wire grip commands enable precise manoeuvring.
 

Genesis says that a race-spec V6 hybrid powertrain powers the concept developing a combined 1056 bhp and 1336 Nm of torque. The front-mounted V6 is good for 858 bhp while the electric motors provide an additional 198 bhp.
 

Jacques Bernard Edmon Martin Henri "Jacky" Ickx is a Belgian former racing driver who won the 24 Hours of Le Mans six times and achieved eight wins and 25 podium finishes in Formula One. He also won the Can-Am Championship in 1979 and the 1983 Paris–Dakar Rally.


 

Written by: RONIT AGARWAL

# Jacky Ickx# Genesis# Genesis X Gran Berlinetta Concept# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

