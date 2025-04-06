Login
Genesis G90-Based X Gran Coupe, X Gran Convertible Concepts Revealed

Unveiled at Seoul Mobility Show 2025, both concept vehicles are based on the company’s flagship sedan, the Genesis G90
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 6, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • The concept vehicles borrow a few styling elements from the Genesis G90.
  • The interior gets crystal accents and an aluminium-finished steering wheel.
  • Genesis has yet to provide any official information about the powertrain.

Genesis has unveiled two new concept vehicles at Seoul Mobility Show 2025. Named the X Gran Coupe Concept and X Gran Convertible Concept, both vehicles are based on the company’s flagship sedan, the Genesis G90. While the models do appear to be close to production, Genesis has yet to officially reveal any details about the vehicles’ powertrain and other mechanical underpinnings.

 

Also Read: Genesis GV80, GV80 Coupe Design Patents Filed In India
 Genesis G90 Based X Gran Coupe X Gran Convertible Concepts Revealed 1

The concept cars are based on the Genesis G90

 

Being a derivative of the G90, both concept vehicles borrow many styling cues from the luxury sedan. For instance, the front end gets quad light strips for the headlamps that are merged with the company’s signature crest grille. Genesis states that the 3D grille meshes are inspired by woven metal strings arranged in diamond-shaped Two-Line patterns. In profile, both concepts feature more steeply raked windscreens and lower roof heights for the cabins. Another change from the G90 sedan is the new ‘five-star’ alloy wheels. Towards the rear, the models sport thin lighting strips that run the entire width of the rear end, along with a redesigned rear bumper with rectangular exhaust openings. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Genesis GV70 SUV Debuts With Design Tweaks, Updated Tech
 Genesis G90 Based X Gran Coupe X Gran Convertible Concepts Revealed 2

The interior gets crystal accents and aluminium finishes

 

On the inside, the interior layout of both the coupe and convertible is identical to the Genesis G90, featuring a freestanding touchscreen infotainment display, digital instruments cluster and touch controls for the air conditioning. The vehicle also sports crystal accents on the steering wheel, center console and ventilation systems. Other details in the cabin include a fully quilted leather roof, specially designed floor mats adorned with olive leaf motifs, and a steering wheel finished in aluminium.


 

