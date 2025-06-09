HomeNews & Reviews
Xiaomi SU7 Ultra To Be Added To Gran Turismo 7 Via In-Game Update

The high-performance SU7 ‘Ultra’ will be available for both PS4 and PS5 consoles.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 9, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • SU7 Ultra is the first Chinese EV featured in Gran Turismo 7
  • 1527 bhp SU7 Ultra goes from 0 to 100 kmph in 1.97 seconds
  • Xiaomi plans to introduce a Vision Gran Turismo concept vehicle next

Xiaomi’s high-performance electric vehicle, the SU7 Ultra, is set to be introduced in Gran Turismo 7, becoming the first Chinese electric car to be featured in the long-standing racing simulation franchise. Chinese tech giant Xiaomi and Japanese game developer Polyphony Digital have announced a collaboration resulting in this new entrant. The SU7 Ultra will be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles in an upcoming game update.  

 

Also Read: Xiaomi YU7 SUV Powertrain Details Revealed; Offers Over 800 Km Range

  xiaomi su7 ultra to join gran turismo 7

 

Unveiled in 2024, the SU7 Ultra is a more performance-focused version of the standard SU7, which debuted in December 2023. The “SU” in its name stands for “Speed Ultra,” while it stands out with a more aggressive aerodynamic package, featuring a prominent front splitter, redesigned air vents and fenders, dual bonnet vents, side skirts, a large rear wing, and a substantial rear diffuser. 

  

The SU7 Ultra is powered by three electric motors developed entirely in-house by Xiaomi. These include two V8s-series motors producing 570 bhp and 635 Nm each, and a V6s-series motor delivering 387 bhp. The combined output of the three motors is rated to be 1,527 bhp. 

 

Also Read: Xiaomi YU7 Electric SUV Unveiled

  xiaomi su7 ultra to join gran turismo 7 1

Xiaomi claims the SU7 Ultra can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 1.97 seconds, reach 200 kmph in 5.96 seconds, and hit 300 kmph in 15.07 seconds. The vehicle’s top speed is reported to exceed 350 kmph. In October 2024, a prototype of the SU7 Ultra completed a lap of the Nurburgring Nordschleife in 6 minutes and 46.874 seconds, breaking the seven-year-old fastest four-door car lap record at the iconic track. 

  

In May 2025, Gran Turismo creator Kazunori Yamauchi visited Xiaomi’s headquarters in Beijing, where he met with Lei Jun, Xiaomi’s Founder, Chairman, and CEO. During the visit, Yamauchi tested the SU7 Ultra and toured the company's EV manufacturing facility in Yizhuang.  

 

Also Read: Xiaomi SU7 Electric Sedan Showcased In India

 xiaomi su7 ultra to join gran turismo 7 4 

Gran Turismo 7, launched in 2022 for PS4 and PS5, is known for its realistic graphics, extensive vehicle lineup, and wide range of customisation and tuning options. The game supports both single-player and multiplayer modes and is regularly updated with new content. The addition of the SU7 Ultra will arrive as part of a future update. Additionally, Xiaomi has announced plans to develop a dedicated “Xiaomi Vision Gran Turismo” concept vehicle in the future.    

