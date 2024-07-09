Xiaomi SU7 Electric Sedan Showcased In India At Tech Giant's 10th Anniversary Event

Xiaomi has showcased the SU7 all-electric sedan in India. The EV, which is already on sale in markets such as China, was shown on the occasion of Xiaomi’s tenth-anniversary in India, at an event held in Bengaluru. Globally unveiled in December 2023, the SU7 represented the smartphone maker’s foray into the automotive industry and subsequently into the EV market.

A photo of the SU7 Max, on display in Bengaluru

The version of the EV that was showcased in India was the SU7 Max, equipped with a dual-motor setup, which cumulatively develops a peak 664 bhp and 838 Nm of torque. With launch control, the SU7 Max will clock 0-100 kmph in 2.78 seconds, 0-200 kmph in 10.67 seconds and hit a top speed of 265 kmph. The SU7 Max has a 101 kWh battery pack that delivers a range of up to 800 kilometres (CLTC). Xiaomi says the SU7 Max will regain 220 km of range with a five-minute charge, and 510 km of range with a 15-minute charge when plugged into an ultra-fast charger.



The SU7 has a drag coefficient of 0.195 Cd

The SU7 features an impressively aerodynamic design, and has a drag coefficient of 0.195 Cd, making it one of the most aerodynamic cars in the world.

The SU7's interior is dominated by a 16.1-inch 3K touchscreen

Inside, the SU7 has a fairly minimal interior, headlined by a freestanding 16.1-inch 3K touchscreen on the multi-layer dashboard. There’s also a full-digital instruments display, a head-up display, and two touchscreens for rear seat passengers. Xiaomi says the car – which uses the company’s proprietary ‘HyperOS’ operating system – takes just 1.49 seconds to boot up fully from the moment the driver opens the door.

On the safety front, Xiaomi has equipped the SU7 with seven airbags and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which utilise lidar and high-definition cameras. Xiaomi also shared a video demonstrating the SU7’s fully automated valet parking abilities during the unveiling.