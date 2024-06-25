Xiaomi's First Electric SUV Spotted Testing; Expected To Debut In 2025

Consumer tech giant Xiaomi's second electric vehicle and its first SUV has been spotted testing for the first time in China. This follows the launch of the SU7 sedan earlier this year, which attracted considerable attention in the company’s home market. The SUV, currently referred to as the MX11, gets a coupe-style design and was spotted in full camouflage during testing.

Slated to debut in 2025, the MX11 shares several design elements with the SU7 sedan, while the overall silhouette of the vehicle is similar to the Ferrari Purosangue SUV. The front section of the SUV appears to be elevated, giving it a higher fascia. Though the camouflage makes it challenging to determine details out front, it is expected to be similar to those on the SU7.

The SUV’s roofline extends towards the rear, ensuring its coupe-style design. What is noticeable in the profile are the yellow brake callipers, five-spoke wheels, and connected tail lights at the rear, all of which correspond with Xiaomi’s design choices with the SU7.

Details regarding the powertrain and other specifications remain under wraps for now, but more information is anticipated to unfold in the coming months.

The SU7, Xiaomi's first vehicle, has garnered global interest since its launch, particularly due to its affordable pricing in China, which ranges from RMB 215,900 (approximately Rs 24.90 lakh) to RMB 299,900 (approximately Rs 34.59 lakh).

