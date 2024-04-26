Xiaomi Receives Over 75,000 Orders For SU7 EV Within A Month Of Launch; 28% Orders From Women

The all-electric Xiaomi SU7 – the first-ever Xiaomi car – has racked up 75,723 lock-in orders (non-refundable deposits) in just 28 days since its launch in the Chinese market, the tech giant recently revealed. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun took to social media to share the news. The SU7 is the brand’s first car, unveiled in late 2023, that has been the subject of widespread interest from all around the world ever since. One of the main talking points about the car recently has been its accessible price tag in the domestic market, currently ranging from RMB 215,900 (approx. Rs 24.90 lakh) to RMB 299,900 (approx. Rs 34.59 lakh). Deliveries of the car have already commenced, with the CEO stating Xiaomi has delivered 5,781 vehicles to date.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun talking at the 2024 Beijing Auto Show

Interestingly, Jun also revealed 79 per cent of the car’s owners regularly use Xiaomi Pilot, the car’s autonomous driving function. Jun also mentioned the car received 28 per cent of its orders from female customers. Moving forward, the company expects women to make up 40 to 50 per cent of the car’s owners base. The brand also stated that a few orders came from customers who previously owned a luxury car from the likes of Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi, although it didn’t reveal a number or percentage for the same. There was also a high number of bookings from customers who owned an Apple product (one of Xiaomi’s competitors in the consumer tech market), with 51.9 per cent of bookings coming from such customers.

In its top-spec guise, the SU7 can clock 0 to 100 kmph in 2.78 seconds

The SU7 is equipped with Xiaomi’s ‘Super Motor’, which can rev to 21,000 rpm. In the entry SU7, it develops 295 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. The single-motor SU7 will do 0-100 kmph in 5.28 seconds and reach a top speed of 210 kmph. The dual-motor SU7 Max has the ‘Super Motor V6S’, which cumulatively develops a peak 664 bhp and 838 Nm of torque. With launch control, the SU7 Max will clock 0-100 kmph in 2.78 seconds, 0-200 kmph in 10.67 seconds and hit a top speed of 265 kmph.

The entry SU7 has a 73.6 kWh pack, while the SU7 Max has a 101 kWh pack. The entry SU7 has a range of up to 668 kilometres, while the SU7 Max has a range of up to 800 kilometres (CLTC). Xiaomi says the SU7 Max will regain 220 km of range with a five-minute charge, and 510 km of range with a 15-minute charge when plugged into an ultra-fast charger.