Xiaomi Rolls Out 10,000th SU7 Electric Sedan

Xiaomi took a little over a month to reach this production milestone.
By car&bike Team

2 mins read

Published on April 29, 2024

  • Xiaomi has announced achieving a production milestone for its maiden offering.
  • The Xiaomi SU7 EV was unveiled in December of last year.
  • The tech giant has delivered 5,781 units of the SU7 EV.

Following the announcement of bagging over 75,000 orders for its maiden car offering, tech giant Xiaomi has announced it has crossed the production milestone of 10,000 units for its all-electric SU7. The Xiaomi SU7 EV was unveiled back in December 2023, and deliveries of the car began subsequently, with Xiaomi previously stating it had delivered 5,781 vehicles by April 28, 2024. 

 

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun recently disclosed 79 per cent of SU7 owners actively utilise ‘Xiaomi Pilot’, the car's autonomous driving feature, and highlighted that 28 per cent of orders originated from female customers. Looking ahead, the company anticipates that women will constitute 40 to 50 per cent of the SU7's owner base. 

 

 

The SU7 is equipped with Xiaomi's 'Super Motor', which the brand claims is capable of reaching 21,000 rpm. In its base configuration, the SU7 delivers 295 bhp and 400 Nm of torque, achieving 0-100 kmph in 5.28 seconds and a top speed of 210 kmph. The dual-motor SU7 Max features the 'Super Motor V6S', generating a combined peak output of 664 bhp and 838 Nm of torque. Equipped with launch control, the SU7 Max accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 2.78 seconds, achieves 0-200 kmph in 10.67 seconds, and attains a top speed of 265 kmph.

 

Also Read: Xiaomi Receives Over 75,000 Orders For SU7 EV Within A Month Of Launch; 28% Orders From Women

 

Battery specifications for the SU7 include a 73.6 kWh pack for the entry-level model and a 101 kWh pack for the SU7 Max. The entry-level SU7 offers a range of up to 668 kilometres, while the SU7 Max extends this to 800 kilometres (CLTC). Xiaomi claims that the SU7 Max can replenish 220 km of range with a five-minute charge and 510 km with a 15-minute charge when connected to an ultra-fast charger.

