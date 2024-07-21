Xiaomi Targets Nurburgring EV Lap Record With 1500+ BHP SU7 Ultra

Xiaomi’s first-ever electric car is set to get a new flagship model that will put a lot of focus on track use. Unveiled as a pre-production prototype, the new SUV7 Ultra brings with it a whole range of changes over the standard SU7 all to set a fast lap time at the Nurburgring Nordschleife. Xiaomi has said that the prototype will be hitting the track in October this year with the production model’s outing to the iconic track scheduled for sometime in 2025.

The SU7 Ultra Prototype gets exhaustive changes over the standard car including heavily upgraded aero and a carbon fibre body.

Xiaomi SU7 Ultra Prototype: Design Upgrades

Compared to the standard SU7, the Ultra Prototype features an extensive aero rework. Starting front the front, the new bumper features a prominent front splitter and redesigned air vents while the front fenders too have been redesigned. The bonnet features twin exhaust vents to release any trapped air while an aggressive side skirt, oversized rear wing and massive rear diffuser complete the look. The aggressive aero is not just for show with Xiaomi claiming the upgrades help the SU7 Ultra develop 2145 kg of downforce.



Additionally, Xiaomi says that all body panels of the standard SU7 make way for carbon fibre components in the interest of saving weight. The company claims that the SU7 Ultra prototype weighs 1,900 kg shaving over 300 kg compared to the standard SU7 Max and over 300 kg lighter than the Taycan Turbo S with the Weissach Package.





Xiaomi claims the aero package generates up to 2,145 kg of downforce.

Xiaomi SUV7 Ultra Prototype: Powertrain Details

The upgrades don’t stop there. Under the skin, the SU7 Ultra Prototype features three electric motors all developed in-house by Xiaomi. It features a pair of electric motors delivering 570 bhp and 635 Nm each - dubbed the ‘V8s’ series by the company, and a third V6s unit offering 387 bhp. Xiaomi says that the prototype is its first model to use the new V8s series electric motors with the SU7 so far using the V6 series units. Total system output stands at a notable 1,527 bhp placing it above models such as the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT (1020 bhp), Tesla Model S Plaid (1020 bhp) and Lucid Air Sapphire (1217 bhp) and even the Nio EP9 (1360 bhp).

Tri-motor setup features new more powerful V8s series electric motors giving the Ultra a peak output of 1,527 bhp.

Xiaomi claims a 1.97 second 0-100 kmph sprint time with the 200 kmph mark arriving in 5.96 seconds. Top speed is in excess of 350 kmph with the SU7 Ultra sprinting from 0-300 kmph in a claimed 15.07 seconds.



The brake callipers are sourced from AP Racing - a UK-based company specialising in high-performance brakes - and are paired with racing discs capable of withstanding temperatures in excess of 800 degrees Celsius. The SU7 Ultra also features an energy recuperation system offering up to 0.6g of deceleration. Xiaomi claims the SU7 Ultra can go from 100 kmph to 0 in just 25 metres.

Speaking of the standard model, Xiaomi offers the SU7 in three variants - standard, Pro and Max - with the SU7 Max currently the most powerful variant. The company recently showcased the sedan in India as part of its 10th anniversary celebration. The SU7 Max features a dual-motor setup, which cumulatively develops a peak 664 bhp and 838 Nm of torque.