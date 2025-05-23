Xiaomi YU7 SUV Powertrain Details Revealed; Offers Over 800 Km Range

Full powertrain details of Xiaomi’s first-ever electric SUV have now been revealed. The new YU7, the carmaker’s second electric car after the SU7 sedan, was first showcased late last year, though much of the technical details and the car’s interior remained under wraps. Now, Xiaomi has revealed full specifications for the electric SUV, which will go on sale in the brand’s home market of China with three powertrain options and offering over 800 km of claimed range on the CLTC cycle.

The YU7 will be offered in three variants, standard, Pro and Max – similar to the SU7, with the base model offered with rear-wheel drive. The Pro and Max, meanwhile, get all-wheel drive as standard. In standard spec, the YU7 features a 96.3 kWh battery paired with a rear-mounted electric motor pushing out 315 bhp of peak power and 528 Nm. Xiaomi claims that the standard YU7 offers a CLTC range of up to 835 km and will hit a top speed of 240 kmph. 0-100 kmph is dusted in a claimed 5.9 seconds.

The Pro ups the ante with a dual-motor powertrain while retaining the battery pack from the standard. The additional electric motor – sitting on the front axle – bumps up power to 489 bhp and 690 Nm, with the 0-100 kmph time reduced to 4.3 seconds, though top speed is unchanged at 240 kmph. The range, however, drops to a claimed 770 km.

The Max, meanwhile, gets a larger 101.7 kWh battery paired with an uprated dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrain pushing out a peak 681 bhp and 866 Nm. The Max hits 100 kmph from a standstill in around 3.2 seconds and hits a top speed of 253 kmph. Despite the larger battery, the Max offers the lowest range at a claimed 760 km (CLTC).

On the charging front, the YU7 features an 800V architecture supporting up to 5.2C peak charging rates. This means that the battery can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in as little as 12 minutes at peak charging rate, with a 15-minute charge adding up to 620 km of range.

Moving to the interior, the YU7 gets a minimalist design theme similar to the SU7, though with one notable difference. While the SU7 is offered with a slim digital instrument cluster alongside a large freestanding touchscreen, the YU7 gets a slim edge-to-edge display at the windscreen's base, housing three displays. The large freestanding central touchscreen remains a shared design element. Other highlights of the YU7 include a panoramic glass roof, twin rear seat entertainment screens, a touchscreen air-con controller for the second row and power-adjustable rear seats that recline up to 135 degrees.

On the safety front, the YU7 packs in an extensive host of ADAS functions backed by a web of LiDAR, 4D millimetre-wave radar, HD cameras and ultrasonic sensors. Xiaomi claims that the system can identify vehicles as far as 200 m away from the vehicle and pedestrians up to 100 m away.