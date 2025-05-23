Login
Latest News
Indo-UK Trade Deal: Price Protection Assurance Announced For Mini 3-Door Cooper SZeno Emara First Ride ReviewHonda CB750 Hornet Launched In India At Rs 8.60 LakhHonda CB1000 Hornet SP Launched In India At Rs 12.36 LakhXiaomi YU7 SUV Powertrain Details Revealed; Offers Over 800 Km Range
Latest Videos
ZENO EMARA ELECTRIC MOTORCYCLE FIRST LOOKToyota Vellfire Review | Why Get The S-Class When You Can Have This? | Perfect Chauffeured Car?BMW CE 02 REVIEW: THE GOOD & THE BAD!
Latest Articles
Top 10 Most Powerful Production Motorcycles In IndiaHigh Security Registration Number Plates (HSRP) In India: Cost, Benefits & How To ApplyHow To Download Your E-Driving License Online In IndiaTop 5 Motorcycles With The Biggest Engines You Can Buy In IndiaTop 5 Electric Scooters With The Highest Range You Can Buy In India

Top 5 Most Affordable Automatic Cars In India Throttle and Tribute: Celebrating The Navy’s Spirit On Two WheelsTop 10 Must-Have Car Care Products For Every Car Owner Listed: Top 10 Fastest Cars In The World (January 2025)Top 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP
Xiaomi YU7 SUV Powertrain Details Revealed; Offers Over 800 Km Range

Xiaomi’s second electric vehicle debuted late last year though full powertrain details had yet to be revealed.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 23, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • YU7 develops up to 681 bhp and 866 Nm in peak spec
  • Offered with two batteyr packs - 96.3 kWh and 101.7 kWh
  • Gets LiDAR-based autonomous driver aids

Full powertrain details of Xiaomi’s first-ever electric SUV have now been revealed. The new YU7, the carmaker’s second electric car after the SU7 sedan, was first showcased late last year, though much of the technical details and the car’s interior remained under wraps. Now, Xiaomi has revealed full specifications for the electric SUV, which will go on sale in the brand’s home market of China with three powertrain options and offering over 800 km of claimed range on the CLTC cycle.

 

Also read: Xiaomi YU7 Electric SUV Unveiled
 

Xiaomi YU 7 1

The YU7 will be offered in three variants, standard, Pro and Max – similar to the SU7, with the base model offered with rear-wheel drive. The Pro and Max, meanwhile, get all-wheel drive as standard. In standard spec, the YU7 features a 96.3 kWh battery paired with a rear-mounted electric motor pushing out 315 bhp of peak power and 528 Nm. Xiaomi claims that the standard YU7 offers a CLTC range of up to 835 km and will hit a top speed of 240 kmph. 0-100 kmph is dusted in a claimed 5.9 seconds.

 

The Pro ups the ante with a dual-motor powertrain while retaining the battery pack from the standard. The additional electric motor – sitting on the front axle – bumps up power to 489 bhp and 690 Nm, with the 0-100 kmph time reduced to 4.3 seconds, though top speed is unchanged at 240 kmph. The range, however, drops to a claimed 770 km.

 

Also read: Xiaomi SU7 Electric Sedan Showcased In India At Tech Giant's 10th Anniversary Event
 

Xiaomi YU 7 5

The Max, meanwhile, gets a larger 101.7 kWh battery paired with an uprated dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrain pushing out a peak 681 bhp and 866 Nm. The Max hits 100 kmph from a standstill in around 3.2 seconds and hits a top speed of 253 kmph. Despite the larger battery, the Max offers the lowest range at a claimed 760 km (CLTC).

 

On the charging front, the YU7 features an 800V architecture supporting up to 5.2C peak charging rates. This means that the battery can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in as little as 12 minutes at peak charging rate, with a 15-minute charge adding up to 620 km of range.

 

Also read: Xiaomi SU7 First Look: From Smartphones To EVs, Xiaomi's 1st Car Arrives In India
 

Xiaomi YU 7 2

Moving to the interior, the YU7 gets a minimalist design theme similar to the SU7, though with one notable difference. While the SU7 is offered with a slim digital instrument cluster alongside a large freestanding touchscreen, the YU7 gets a slim edge-to-edge display at the windscreen's base, housing three displays. The large freestanding central touchscreen remains a shared design element. Other highlights of the YU7 include a panoramic glass roof, twin rear seat entertainment screens, a touchscreen air-con controller for the second row and power-adjustable rear seats that recline up to 135 degrees.

 

Also read: Xiaomi Targets Nurburgring EV Lap Record With 1500+ BHP SU7 Ultra
 

Xiaomi YU 7 3

On the safety front, the YU7 packs in an extensive host of ADAS functions backed by a web of LiDAR, 4D millimetre-wave radar, HD cameras and ultrasonic sensors. Xiaomi claims that the system can identify vehicles as far as 200 m away from the vehicle and pedestrians up to 100 m away. 

# Xiaomi# Xiaomi EV# Xiaomi Car# Xiaomi YU7# YU7 Electric SUV# Xiaomi YU7 electric SUV# Xiaomi YU7 SUV# Cars# Electric Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

