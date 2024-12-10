Login
Xiaomi YU7 Electric SUV Unveiled

Xiaomi’s first-ever SUV will be launched in its home market in mid-2025.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 10, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New YU7 to be launched in global markets starting in mid-2025
  • Will get the option of a 681 bhp all-wheel drive dual-motor powertrain
  • Interior design and tech to be unveiled at a later date

Xiaomi has unveiled its first-ever SUV, the all-electric YU7. The company revealed images of the upcoming SUV online with the model due to go into production in its home market of China in 2025. The company said that full details of the SUV will only be shared sometime in mid-2025.

 

Also read: Xiaomi SU7 First Look: From Smartphones To EVs, Xiaomi's 1st Car Arrives In India

 Xiaomi YU 7 1

The YU7 is Xiaomi's first-ever SUV and will go on sale in global markets from mid-2025.

 

Going by the images, the YU7 SUV follows the family look debuted by the SU7. If anything, the YU7 looks like an SU7 on stilts with the SUV also sharing some similarity with the Ferrari Purosangue. Up front, the YU7 gets the same sweptback headlamps as the sedan with the units bifurcated by the LED DRL. The bumper design up front too is the same.
 

Moving to the sides, the YU7 gets some design changes such as flush sitting pop-out door handles, a more angular front fender vent behind the front wheels and cladding along the lower body and wheel arches. The window line too looks similar to that of the Xiaomi sedan with a LiDAR module mounted on the roof atop the windshield.

 

Also read: Xiaomi SU7 Electric Sedan Showcased In India At Tech Giant's 10th Anniversary Event

 Xiaomi YU 7 3

The YU7 shares more than a passing resemblance to the SU7 sedan.

 

Round the back, the YU7 again shares some similar design elements as its sedan sibling, including the shape of the bumper. The lightbar-style tail lamps with the upward-swept outer edges are also similar. Unlike the sedan, the SUV gets a roof-mounted spoiler atop the rear windscreen along with a second lip spoiler on the tailgate.
 

The interior for now remains under wraps though we would not be surprised if it also shared a similar design as the sedan.

 

Also read: Xiaomi's First Electric SUV Spotted Testing; Expected To Debut In 2025

 Xiaomi YU 7 2

While official powertrain details are under wraps, the YU7 will get the option of a 681 bhp dual-motor powertrain.

 

Coming to the powertrains, Xiaomi has not officially revealed any details. However, filings published by the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology reveal that the SUV will measure 4,999 mm long, 1,996 mm wide and 1,600 mm tall. It will sit on a 3,000 mm wheelbase. The SUV will also have a kerb weight of 2,405 kg and come with dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrains.
 

The dual-motor powertrains will feature a 220 kW (295 bhp) front and 288 kW (386 bhp) rear motor developing a combined 508 kW (681 bhp) making it more powerful than the SU7 Max. The latter develops 664 bhp. The performance number and battery pack details have not been revealed.
 

Xiaomi recently crossed the 1 lakh unit production milestone for the SU7 electric sedan with the car having been launched in global markets in early 2024. The tech company also showcased the SU7 sedan in India back in July though it is unclear at this point if it will arrive in India.

# Xiaomi EV# Xiaomi# Xiaomi Electric Car# Xiaomi Car# Xiaomi Electric SUV# Xiaomi SUV# Xiaomi YU7# Cars# Cover Story
