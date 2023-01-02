CES 2023: What To Expect

The CES, one of the largest platforms for brands to showcase their developments in consumer technologies, is set to return for 2023 at its annual venue of Las Vegas, USA. While traditionally a show dedicated to consumer electronic brands, the CES has now grown to become a platform for carmakers and auto-related companies to showcase the latest advances in technologies in the automotive space. We look at what to expect from the automotive space:

BMW Neue Klasse Concept & BMW Dee

If you have followed BMW’s social channels you will have seen the brand promote Dee. The company has been teasing its latest tech on Instagram in recent weeks in posts akin to what some might see as the brand’s page being hacked. Dee is expected to be a new virtual assistant that is expected to make its way into future BMWs though details on the product remains scarce. Dee is expected to be part of a new BMW EV concept based on the company’s upcoming new Neue Klasse platform – a dedicated EV architecture. The new EV concept is expected to be a 3 Series sized model with the new platform expected to go into production by 2025.

Audi Virtual Reality Tech

Audi is set to bring virtual reality tech to its range of cars in the coming years. The carmaker first showcased the technology back at the 2019 iteration of the show with the company to showcase its latest developments in the technology at the 2023 show.

Chrysler EV Concept

Chrysler is set to showcase a new EV at the CES 2022 with reports suggesting that it could be another Airflow concept. The company has previously showcased concepts of the Airflow at the CES in 2022 and the NY Auto Show later in the year though the new model is expected to be one that is closer to production.

Peugeot Inception Concept

Peugeot over the last few months has been teasing a new concept called Inception. The vehicle is set to preview a new design direction for the company’s electric cars.

Ram Revolution concept

Ram Trucks too is now on its way towards an all-electric future. The company will reveal an all-electirc concept of its Ram pick-up truck at the CES on January 5. Details on the model are scarce though the teaser for the concept reveals a more streamlined design as compared to current models while there will also be a focus on sustainability.

Honda-Sony EV concept

Sony Vision-S concept (Representational image)

The joint venture between Honda and Sony for EVs will birth its first concept at the 2023 CES. The joint venture between the two companies was formed last year and will develop EVs with up to level 3 autonomy with a target of having its first model go on sale in 2026.

Aska eVTOL

In what seems to have become a trend for the CES, there is another flying car set to make its debut at the 2023 iteration of the show. The latest full size prototype developed by start-up Aska features a quadcopter design with the company saying owners will be able to drive it like a regular car on the roads.

Volkswagen

Volkswagen is expected to reveal a new electric car at the upcoming CES. The new model is set to become a part of the company’s ID family and is expected to be a near production version fo the ID.Aero sedan revealed last year.