BMW, Mercedes-Benz Partner To Establish High-Power EV Charging Network in China
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 1, 2023
Highlights
BMW and Mercedes-Benz have reached an agreement to establish a 50:50 joint venture in China, to establish and operate a high-power EV charging network. The key objective of the partnership is to operate a high-power charging network and provide premium charging services to customers.
This joint venture sets a target to deploy a network comprising a minimum of 1,000 high-power EV charging stations that will feature approximately 7,000 high-power charging piles by the end of 2026. The company says that the first of these facilities is projected to open in 2024 in key regions identified by both companies, followed by a nationwide expansion. Furthermore, the joint venture aims to source electricity from renewable sources wherever feasible.
While the charging network will be accessible to the wider public, BMW Group and Mercedes-Benz customers will have access to exclusive features such as plug-and-charge functionality and online reservation systems.
Mercedes-Benz also recently inaugurated its maiden European charging hub in Mannheim, Germany, featuring six 300 kW charging points for EVs. Each charger features a single port to optimise energy distribution, enabling select EVs to achieve an 80 per cent charge in less than 20 minutes.
Written by: RONIT AGARWAL
Representational images.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 46,630 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 17,459 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 32,400 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 72,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 85,500 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 73,810 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 65,400 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 19,200 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 14,350 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 14,750 km
- Petrol
- AMT
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-12586 second ago
New tech moves the EV's reduction gear into the wheel hub allowing for more compact electric motors and greater space efficiency
-11061 second ago
Hyundai has witnessed a month-over-month decline of 4.2 per cent in sales as compared to the month of October 2023
-4682 second ago
The Sonet facelift gets a sharper fascia as compared to the outgoing SUV while the cabin will get some feature updates.
-3826 second ago
In the domestic 2-wheeler category, sales surged to 2,18,597 units, reflecting a substantial 77 per cent increase from the previous year's 1,23,657 units.
-1773 second ago
Mahindra reported a sales growth as compared to November 2022 though domestic SUV sales were down compared to October 2023.
42 minutes ago
The motorcycle has been built from the ground up, wheel to wheel, packing some serious off-road capability
14 hours ago
SAIC President Wang Xiaoqiu and JSW Group’s Parth Jindal signed the shareholder and share purchase agreements in London.
14 hours ago
It came to no one's surprise that the six-time MotoGP champion posted competitive lap times during post-season testing on his new Ducati.
14 hours ago
The Mercedes-Benz EQS is made in limited numbers at the Alabama plant in the US and production will move to Germany by 2026 to make way for the new-generation EQC.
15 hours ago
The facelifted XUV300 gets a redesigned front fascia with new light clusters, enclosed grille and redesigned bumper
14 hours ago
The Mercedes-Benz EQS is made in limited numbers at the Alabama plant in the US and production will move to Germany by 2026 to make way for the new-generation EQC.
1 day ago
The news of Rossi's foray into the WEC arrives amid the release of the series' provisional 2024 entry list, featuring 19 cars in the Hypercar class and 18 in LMGT3
3 days ago
Mercedes-Benz has partnered with E.ON for the development and operation of the Charging Network in Europe.
8 days ago
Tata Power installed 11,529 new EV home chargers in the second quarter of FY24.
13 days ago
A power upgrade and more features push the price up but make one of Mercedes' best-sellers more interesting