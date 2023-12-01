Login

BMW, Mercedes-Benz Partner To Establish High-Power EV Charging Network in China

By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on December 1, 2023

Highlights

    BMW and Mercedes-Benz have reached an agreement to establish a 50:50 joint venture in China, to establish and operate a high-power EV charging network. The key objective of the partnership is to operate a high-power charging network and provide premium charging services to customers.
     

    This joint venture sets a target to deploy a network comprising a minimum of 1,000 high-power EV charging stations that will feature approximately 7,000 high-power charging piles by the end of 2026. The company says that the first of these facilities is projected to open in 2024 in key regions identified by both companies, followed by a nationwide expansion. Furthermore, the joint venture aims to source electricity from renewable sources wherever feasible.
     

    While the charging network will be accessible to the wider public, BMW Group and Mercedes-Benz customers will have access to exclusive features such as plug-and-charge functionality and online reservation systems.
     

    Mercedes-Benz also recently inaugurated its maiden European charging hub in Mannheim, Germany, featuring six 300 kW charging points for EVs. Each charger features a single port to optimise energy distribution, enabling select EVs to achieve an 80 per cent charge in less than 20 minutes.
     

    Written by: RONIT AGARWAL

     

    Representational images.

    # Mercedes-Benz# Mercedes-Benz Group# BMW# BMW Group# EV Charging Infrastructure# EV Chargers# EV Charging
    Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

