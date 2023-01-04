CES 2023: Chrysler Synthesis Concept Previews Next-Gen EV Interior And Tech

Stellantis subsidiary Chrysler showcased a new interior concept at the 2023 CES called the Synthesis. The two-seat interior concept featured technologies from parent firm Stellantis including the STLA Smart Cockpit, STLA Brain and STLA AutoDrive blended with “Chrysler’s contemporary, technology-forward and sustainable interior design.”

The highlight of the concept was the technology on board with the dashboard featuring a total of 37.2-inches of digital displays broken up between two panels (STLA Smart Cockpit). The driver side panel stretches to atop the centre console housing the digital instrument cluster and central infotainment touchscreen in a free-standing display while the front passenger too gets a dedicated touchscreen integrated into the dashboard. The displays are supported by the STLA Brain that adapts and enhances the user interface over time based on preferences of the users over time.

Also on board is a virtual personal assistant capable of synchronising “all aspects of the customer’s digital lifestyle, including home, work and personal devices.” Chrysler says that the on-board assistant is capable of automatically installing OTA updates, synching calendars, plan routes, recommend parking spaces and charging options as well as assist with e-commerce services and offer multi-tasking options while the car is being driven autonomously.

Lastly there is the STLA AutoDrive or parent company Stellantis’ autonomous driving functions. STLA AutoDrive offers up to Level 3 autonomous driving capabilities allowing for a virtual hands-off and eyes-off the road driving.

Chrysler says that the Synthesis concept has been inspired by the Chrysler Airflow concept from 2022 with the seats and dashboard featuring the use of recycled materials and the interior being completely free of chrome.