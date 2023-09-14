Login

F1: McLaren Unveils “Stealth Mode” Livery For Singapore GP

The Stealth Mode livery essentially flips the current colour scheme with black playing a more predominant role as compared to orange.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

14-Sep-23 04:09 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

    McLaren is set to turn heads at the upcoming Singapore and Japan Formula 1 races with a dramatic livery change incorporating some cutting-edge technology. The British racing team, in partnership with OKX, is switching up its iconic colours in honour of the 60th anniversary of the team's founding as Bruce McLaren Motor Racing in 1963.
     

    This bold transformation will see McLaren's traditional bright orange take a back seat, replaced predominantly by a sleek black design. It's a departure from their usual look, which has been the hallmark of the team for years.
     

    Earlier in the season, McLaren had already made a splash with unique liveries. At the Monaco and Spanish races, they showcased a 'Triple Crown' colour scheme, paying tribute to the successes of their cars in the 1974 Indianapolis 500, the 1984 Monaco Grand Prix (a race they've triumphed in 14 times since), and the 1995 Le Mans 24 Hours.
     

    Not stopping there, McLaren also made adjustments to their usual livery for the British Grand Prix, highlighting their partnership with Google Chrome.
     

    Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing, expressed his enthusiasm for the latest livery change, dubbed "Stealth Mode." He said, “Our partnership with OKX goes from strength to strength, and it’s fantastic to celebrate it with this incredible livery. 
     

    Stealth Mode flips our race car’s colours, bringing something exciting and different to these two great races in Singapore and Japan."
     

    McLaren isn't the only team making a significant livery change. Williams is also revamping its design as part of a sponsorship deal with Gulf oil company. Williams' temporary design change, which pays homage to the Gulf colours, will make its debut in Japan and continue in the following race in Qatar.
     

    In addition to McLaren's striking livery change, another innovation, pioneered by the team, is set to make its official debut on AlphaTauri's cars. Digital-Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising technology by Seamless Digital allows sponsor graphics on F1 cars to change dynamically as they race. McLaren tested this approach in practice at the 2022 US Grand Prix and is now fully embracing it this season.
     

    Formula 1 has strict rules governing livery changes. Significant alterations during a championship require approval from the FIA and the Commercial Rights Holder, ensuring teams maintain a consistent identity throughout the season.
     

    AlphaTauri will follow suit in 2024, coinciding with its anticipated rebranding, aligning more closely with the Red Bull team. They have already discreetly tested DOOH panels on their AT04 cars during the 2023 season.

    # Formula 1# F1# Mclaren F1 Team# Formula 1 Singapore GP

    Great Deals on Used Cars

    View All Used Cars
    Used 2018 BMW X1
    8.0
    0
    10
    2018 BMW X1
    9,000 km
    Diesel
    Automatic
    ₹ 28.50 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2021 MG ZS EV
    2021 MG ZS EV
    43,418 km
    Electric
    Automatic
    ₹ 21.00 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2015 Audi Q5
    7.1
    0
    10
    2015 Audi Q5
    70,925 km
    Diesel
    Automatic
    ₹ 15.00 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
    7.0
    0
    10
    2013 Hyundai Elantra
    64,000 km
    Petrol
    Manual
    ₹ 6.25 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
    2019 Toyota Fortuner
    1,14,000 km
    Diesel
    Automatic
    ₹ 33.00 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
    7.8
    0
    10
    2017 Mahindra XUV500
    65,000 km
    Petrol
    Manual
    ₹ 10.85 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2014 Audi A6
    6.9
    0
    10
    2014 Audi A6
    22,000 km
    Diesel
    Automatic
    ₹ 14.50 L
    Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
    Used 2014 Audi Q3
    7.3
    0
    10
    2014 Audi Q3
    83,000 km
    Diesel
    Manual
    ₹ 14.75 L
    Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
    Used 2013 Audi A4
    7.5
    0
    10
    2013 Audi A4
    55,000 km
    Diesel
    Automatic
    ₹ 10.90 L
    Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
    Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    34,000 km
    Petrol
    Automatic
    ₹ 8.75 L
    Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi

    Upcoming Cars

    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

    ₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

    Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

    Mercedes-Benz EQA
    Mercedes-Benz EQA

    ₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    ₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

    Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    ₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

    Mercedes-Maybach EQS
    Mercedes-Maybach EQS

    ₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

    Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

    Aston Martin DB12
    Aston Martin DB12

    ₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

    Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

    Renault Arkana
    Renault Arkana

    ₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

    Hyundai New Kona Electric
    Hyundai New Kona Electric

    ₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

    Maserati MC20 Cielo
    Maserati MC20 Cielo

    ₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

    Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

    Lexus New RX
    Lexus New RX

    ₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

    Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

    Upcoming Bikes

    Suzuki V-Strom 1050
    Suzuki V-Strom 1050

    ₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

    Yamaha New YZF R3
    Yamaha New YZF R3

    ₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

    EeVe Tesero
    EeVe Tesero

    ₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

    Triumph Scrambler 400 X
    Triumph Scrambler 400 X

    ₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

    Indian New Chieftain
    Indian New Chieftain

    ₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

    Honda Activa 7G
    Honda Activa 7G

    ₹ 80,000 - 95,000

    Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

    Benelli New TNT 300
    Benelli New TNT 300

    ₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

    Aprilia RS 457
    Aprilia RS 457

    ₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

    TVS ADV
    TVS ADV

    ₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

    Hero Electric AE-47
    Hero Electric AE-47

    ₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

    You might be interested in

    • Latest News

    • Related Articles

    Car Manufacturers Are Bane When It Comes To Personal Data And Privacy, Says Study
    Car Manufacturers Are Bane When It Comes To Personal Data And Privacy, Says Study
    c&b icon
    By Jafar Rizvi
    calendar-icon

    -18715 second ago

    The Mozilla Foundation study claims that automakers share a considerable amount of personal data with third parties, and this study ranks cars as the worst category of products ever reviewed by Mozilla

    Audi Unveils RS e-Tron GT Ice Race Edition: Limited to 99 Units
    Audi Unveils RS e-Tron GT Ice Race Edition: Limited to 99 Units
    c&b icon
    By Jafar Rizvi
    calendar-icon

    -17201 second ago

    This edition is restricted to a production run of just 99 units, and all reserved for the European market

    2024 KTM 390 Duke vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
    2024 KTM 390 Duke vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    -13776 second ago

    The 3rd generation KTM 390 Duke is now on sale in India and finds itself amidst two new and capable rivals in the TVS Apache RTR 310 and the Triumph Speed 400. We tell you how the new Duke stacks up against the other two on paper in this specifications comparison.

    Honda Cars India Updates Its Connect Application With New Features
    Honda Cars India Updates Its Connect Application With New Features
    c&b icon
    By Jafar Rizvi
    calendar-icon

    -9568 second ago

    Honda has updated its Connect application with a range of new features

    F1: McLaren Unveils “Stealth Mode” Livery For Singapore GP
    F1: McLaren Unveils “Stealth Mode” Livery For Singapore GP
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    -8965 second ago

    The Stealth Mode livery essentially flips the current colour scheme with black playing a more predominant role as compared to orange.

    Volvo C40 Recharge Deliveries Commence In India
    Volvo C40 Recharge Deliveries Commence In India
    c&b icon
    By Jaiveer Mehra
    calendar-icon

    -7763 second ago

    First units of the electric SUV-coupe have been delivered in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

    Aprilia RS 457 India Unveil Date Announced
    Aprilia RS 457 India Unveil Date Announced
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    -5955 second ago

    The all-new Aprilia RS 457 will be unveiled in India on September 20, 2023. We expect the prices of the motorcycle to be announced as well.

    Hyundai Delivers Venue Fleet To Maharashtra Government
    Hyundai Delivers Venue Fleet To Maharashtra Government
    c&b icon
    By Jafar Rizvi
    calendar-icon

    -4062 second ago

    Hyundai India Delivers 46 Venue Subcompact SUVs To Government Of Maharashtra

    India Bike Week Returns to Goa for 2023: Dates Announced
    India Bike Week Returns to Goa for 2023: Dates Announced
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    27 minutes ago

    Gulf Oil has partnered with India Bike Week 2023 for its 10th edition

    Tata Nexon EV Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 14.74 Lakh
    Tata Nexon EV Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 14.74 Lakh
    c&b icon
    By Jaiveer Mehra
    calendar-icon

    29 minutes ago

    The Nexon EV also gets a sharper design, new features and updates to the electric powertrain.

    All Formula 1 Teams Pass Cost Cap Test For 2022
    All Formula 1 Teams Pass Cost Cap Test For 2022
    c&b icon
    By Yashraj Singh
    calendar-icon

    8 days ago

    All 10 Formula 1 teams pass the financial litmus test, complying with the $140 million Cost Cap for 2022.

    F1 2023: Max Verstappen Shatters World Record With Sensational Win At The Temple Of Speed
    F1 2023: Max Verstappen Shatters World Record With Sensational Win At The Temple Of Speed
    c&b icon
    By Yashraj Singh
    calendar-icon

    10 days ago

    The Dutchman blew through the race after a brilliant battle with pole sitter Carlos Sainz in the initial stages.

    F1: Ferrari And Alfa Romeo Reveal Special Liveries For Home Grand Prix In Monza
    F1: Ferrari And Alfa Romeo Reveal Special Liveries For Home Grand Prix In Monza
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    12 days ago

    Two of the three Italian squads on the grid have something special planned for the Italian Grand Prix.

    F1: Mercedes Retain Lewis Hamilton And George Russell Till 2025
    F1: Mercedes Retain Lewis Hamilton And George Russell Till 2025
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    12 days ago

    Lewis Hamilton and Geroge Russell secure a two-year contract extension with Mercedes, keeping them with the team until the end of 2025.

    F1: Verstappen Equals Vettel’s All-Time Consecutive Win Record With Dutch GP Victory
    F1: Verstappen Equals Vettel’s All-Time Consecutive Win Record With Dutch GP Victory
    c&b icon
    By Yashraj Singh
    calendar-icon

    16 days ago

    The Dutchman won his ninth consecutive race at home in a rain-soaked roller coaster of a grand prix.

    c&b icon
    • Home
    • News
    • F1: McLaren Unveils “Stealth Mode” Livery For Singapore GP
    car&bike
    About Us
    New Cars
    Used Cars
    New Bikes
    Sell Your Car
    Terms and Conditions
    Privacy Policys
    Investor Relations
    Popular Car Brands
    Maruti Suzuki
    Hyundai
    Tata
    Volkswagen
    Honda
    Mahindra
    Kia
    MG
    Popular Car Models
    Mahindra XUV 700
    Kia Seltos
    Mahindra Thar
    Tata Nexon
    Kia Sonet
    Tata Punch
    MG Hector
    Honda City
    Popular Bike Brands
    Royal Enfield
    Honda
    KTM
    Bajaj
    Yamaha
    TVS
    Hero
    Kawasaki
    Popular Bike Models
    Royal Enfield Classic 350
    Yamaha MT-15
    Bajaj Pulsar 220
    KTM RC 200
    Hero Splendor Plus
    Bajaj Pulsar 150
    Honda CB Shine
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350
    Keep in Touch
    YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn