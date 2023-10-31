Google Maps Rolls Out New Features; Shows Detailed Information On EV Charging Stations
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
31-Oct-23 05:32 PM IST
Highlights
- Users can now enjoy a detailed, multidimensional preview of their journey, that helps with a better route understanding
- The navigation map is receiving a visual makeover with updated colours and more realistic building representations, improved lane details for complex highway manoeuvres
- The "Lens in Maps" feature, combining AI and AR to help users understand their surroundings
Google Maps has rolled out a series of new features aimed at enhancing user experience. The popular navigation app now offers more ways to discover activities, improved EV charging station information, and enhanced visualisation options.
Also Read: BMW Group Introduces Proactive Care, An AI-Driven Customer Service Offering
One of the features that benefits EV owners is the ease of navigating to nearby charging stations. Both Android and iOS users will now receive more detailed information about charging stations, including compatibility with their vehicle and the charging speed – fast, medium, or slow. Additionally, the user can now check when a charger was last used, which the company says will help the users from going to non-functional stations. These updates are rolling out globally on iOS and Android wherever EV charging station information is available. Google Maps Platform is also making this information accessible to developers, which will enable companies to integrate real-time EV charging data into their websites and apps.
Other updates include a detailed preview of your journey beforehand with its ‘Immersive View for routes" feature. This provides users with a detailed multi-dimensional view which gives them a clear picture of routes, turn by turn. It uses AI to combine Street View and aerial images for a pre-visit experience. Additionally, developers can now create their immersive experiences with the introduction of Photorealistic 3D Tiles in the Google Maps Platform. This feature was introduced in May and will start rolling out in several cities, including Amsterdam, Barcelona, London, New York, and more, for both Android and iOS users.
Also Read: Mercedes-Benz Unveils New MBUX-Based In-Car Payment Tech
Furthermore, to add more details, Google Maps has also updated colours on the map and more realistic building representations. Additionally, highway driving will become easier with improved lane details for complex manoeuvres. These enhancements will roll out in 12 countries, including the U.S., Canada, France, and Germany in the coming months.
Previously known as "Search with Live View" is now updated as “Lens in Maps”, which combines AI and AR to help the user quickly understand the surroundings. By tapping the Lens icon in the search bar and lifting your phone, the user can access information about nearby ATMs, transit stations, restaurants, coffee shops, and stores. However, this feature as of now, is just expanding to more than 50 new cities, including Austin, Las Vegas, Rome, São Paulo, and Taipei.
Written by:- Ronit Agarwal
11 months ago
