BMW Group Introduces Proactive Care, An AI-Driven Customer Service Offering

The tech is available on all BMW cars running iDrive OS 7 and newer
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

27-Sep-23 03:25 PM IST

    BMW has unveiled a new data and AI-powered service called Proactive Care. This offering equips BMW vehicles with the capability to identify potential service needs in advance, allowing them to proactively offer solutions to customers. The application is already live for all BMW models runnings iDrive OS7 and up.
     

    Proactive Care covers a range of services, including digital tire diagnosis, vehicle fault notifications, and personalised solutions based on data analysis and customer preferences. Customers can receive notifications through various channels, such as the My BMW app, in-car alerts, email, or direct contact from their preferred dealer or Roadside Assistance. Additional features include online appointment scheduling and personalised service videos with online payment options.
     

    Proactive Care is available globally for all BMW models equipped with BMW Operating System 7 or later. Customers only need an active BMW Connected Drive contract and registration of their vehicle in the My BMW app or My BMW portal with their BMW ID and contact details. 

     

    In the past, BMW vehicles have been sending service-related data to BMW dealers only after customer confirmation. Now, with Proactive Care, BMW takes the initiative by reaching out to customers. The service portfolio includes features that leverage AI to enhance dealer service requirements.
     

    # BMW# BMW Group

