New Google Maps Update To Bring Enhanced EV Charger Discoverability

Google Maps is all set to receive an update aimed at making it easier to find specific information about charging stations. With the rise in sales of EVs, users often find it hard to locate charging infrastructure while travelling long distances, leading to range anxiety. The new update intends to help users tackle this while planning road trips. Google has also stated that it will roll out even more updates in the coming months.

Also Read: CES 2024: Google Announces Updates For Vehicle Infotainment Systems, Android Auto

After the update, the app will describe a charger's specific information based on inputs from users

According to the company’s statement, the app will start showing AI-powered summaries that describe a charger’s specific location based on information from user reviews. For example, users will see messages like “Enter the underground parking lot and follow the signs toward the exit. Just before exiting, turn right” while heading to a charging station. The app will also prompt users who review charging stations for inputs.

Also Read: Porsche's Models To Feature Built-In Google Services By 2025

Maps will soon display the nearest charging stations with information like real-time port availability and charging speed

Google will also introduce additional features in the coming months. Cars with Maps built-in will automatically show you the nearest charging stations when it detects that the car is running low on charge while on the road. Alongside, information like real-time port availability and charging speed will also be displayed. Maps will also receive an update later which will enable it to suggest the best charging stops along the way during multi-stop trips, based on your battery’s charge level. Additionally, an ‘EV Filter’ will also be introduced which helps you find the nearest hotels with charging stations.