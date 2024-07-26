Login
Suzuki Recalls 125 cc Scooters, V-Strom 800 DE

The recalled 125 cc scooters include the Access 125, Avenis 125, Burgman Street 125, along with the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE adventure bike.
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on July 26, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Nearly 3.9 lakh Suzuki scooters affected
  • Access 125, Avenis 125, Burgman Street 125 recalled
  • Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE recalled due to a separate issue

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited has issued a recall for three of its 125 cc scooters, including the bestselling Access 125, Avenis 125 and Burgman Street 125. As many as 3,88,411 scooters are affected by this recall, issued on July 25, 2024. The affected scooters include those manufactured between April 30, 2022 and December 2, 2022. More than 2.6 lakh Suzuki Access 125 scooters are part of the recall. Suzuki India is calling it a precautionary recall, requesting owners to get their scooters checked at a nearest service centre. If there’s an issue, it will be resolved by the company, Suzuki has said.


Also Read: Analysis - How 125 cc Scooters Are Driving Suzuki Motorcycle India's Growth 

 

2024 Suzuki Avenis 125 Launched With New Colour Options Priced At Rs 92 000

Suzuki's 125 cc scooters, including the Avenis 125, were recently updated with new colour options.

 

The recall is being issued due to a possible faulty high tension cord installed to the ignition coil. According to the recall documents, Suzuki has described the issue as follows: “Since high tension cord which did not meet the drawing requirements (NG) was installed to the ignition coil, crack and breakage occurred in high tension cord due to repeated bending caused by engine oscillation during running, resulting in engine stall and starting failure. Further, when cracked high tension cord is exposed to water, the vehicle speed sensor and throttle position sensor may be damaged by the leaked ignition output, resulting in speed display failure or starting failure.”

 

Also Read: Suzuki Access 125, Burgman Street 125 Reveive New Colour Options


 

2024 Suzuki Burgman Street 125

The Suzuki Burgman Street 125 is a maxi-styled 125 cc scooter which is based on the same platform as the Access 125 and the Avenis 125.

 

Suzuki has listed the number of affected scooters by the recall as 2,63,788 units for the Access 125, 52,578 units for the Avenis 125 and 72,045 units for the Burgman Street 125. 

 

Also Read: Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Review


 

Suzuki V Strom 800 DE 23

As many as 67 units of the Suzuki V-Strom 800DE also recalled due to a potential fault in its rear tyre. 

 

In a separate recall, issued on July 20, 2024, 67 units of the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE sold till date have been recalled due to a potential tyre defect. “Affected vehicles may have been equipped with a rear tyre that can develop cracking or other deformation of the tyre tread. In worst case under continued use, portions of the tyre tread may separate from the tyre structure and impact overall vehicle dynamics,” the description of the issue has been described along with the recall. Suzuki will replace the rear tyre of the affected units of the V-Strom 800 DE.


 

