Suzuki Access 125, Burgman Street Receive New Colour Schemes

The Suzuki Access 125 gets a new dual-tone Metallic Sonoma Red/Pearl Mirage White paint scheme while the Suzuki Burgman Street 125 gets the Metallic Matte Black No 2 colour option
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 18, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The Access 125 can now be had in a dual-tone Metallic Sonoma Red/Pearl Mirage White paint scheme.
  • The Suzuki Burgman Street 125 gets a new Metallic Matte Black No 2 colour option.
  • The scooters retain the same features as before.

Suzuki Motorcycle India has rolled out new colour schemes for the Access 125 and Burgman Street 125. Priced at Rs 90,500, the Suzuki Access 125 gets a new dual-tone Metallic Sonoma Red/Pearl Mirage White paint scheme while the Suzuki Burgman Street 125, priced at Rs 98,299 gets the Metallic Matte Black No 2 colour option. (All prices, ex-showroom). The new colours will be available in addition to the existing colour options on the Access 125 and Burgman Street 125.

 

Also Read: 2024 Suzuki Avenis 125 Launched With New Colour Options, Priced At Rs 92,000

2024 Suzuki Access 125

Aside from this, the scooters retain the same design and get the same set of features as before. These include an LED headlamp and taillight, utility hooks, USB charging, and a digital console. The top variants get Bluetooth connectivity with features like turn-by-turn navigation, calls, SMS and WhatsApp alerts, and last-parked location.

 

Also Read: Analysis: How 125 cc Scooters Are Driving Suzuki Motorcycle India's Growth

2024 Suzuki Burgman Street 125

The Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman Street 125 get the 124 cc single-cylinder engine tuned for 8.5 bhp at 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a CVT unit. 



 

