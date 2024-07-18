Suzuki Access 125, Burgman Street Receive New Colour Schemes
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on July 18, 2024
Highlights
- The Access 125 can now be had in a dual-tone Metallic Sonoma Red/Pearl Mirage White paint scheme.
- The Suzuki Burgman Street 125 gets a new Metallic Matte Black No 2 colour option.
- The scooters retain the same features as before.
Suzuki Motorcycle India has rolled out new colour schemes for the Access 125 and Burgman Street 125. Priced at Rs 90,500, the Suzuki Access 125 gets a new dual-tone Metallic Sonoma Red/Pearl Mirage White paint scheme while the Suzuki Burgman Street 125, priced at Rs 98,299 gets the Metallic Matte Black No 2 colour option. (All prices, ex-showroom). The new colours will be available in addition to the existing colour options on the Access 125 and Burgman Street 125.
Also Read: 2024 Suzuki Avenis 125 Launched With New Colour Options, Priced At Rs 92,000
Aside from this, the scooters retain the same design and get the same set of features as before. These include an LED headlamp and taillight, utility hooks, USB charging, and a digital console. The top variants get Bluetooth connectivity with features like turn-by-turn navigation, calls, SMS and WhatsApp alerts, and last-parked location.
Also Read: Analysis: How 125 cc Scooters Are Driving Suzuki Motorcycle India's Growth
The Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman Street 125 get the 124 cc single-cylinder engine tuned for 8.5 bhp at 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a CVT unit.
Related Articles
Latest News
Popular Suzuki Models
- Suzuki BurgmanEx-Showroom Price₹ 84,300 - 87,800
- Suzuki HayabusaEx-Showroom Price₹ 16.9 - 17.7 Lakh
- Suzuki New Access 125Ex-Showroom Price₹ 77,600 - 87,200
- Suzuki V-Strom SX 250Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.12 Lakh
- Suzuki Gixxer SFEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.46 Lakh
- Suzuki AvenisEx-Showroom Price₹ 86,500 - 88,300
- Suzuki GixxerEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.41 Lakh
- Suzuki Gixxer SF 250Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.02 Lakh
- Suzuki Burgman Street EXEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.12 Lakh
- Suzuki Gixxer 250Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.95 Lakh
- Suzuki V-Strom 650XTEx-Showroom Price₹ 8.84 Lakh
- Suzuki KatanaEx-Showroom Price₹ 13.61 Lakh
- Suzuki V-Strom 800 DEEx-Showroom Price₹ 10.3 Lakh