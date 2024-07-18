Suzuki Access 125, Burgman Street Receive New Colour Schemes

Suzuki Motorcycle India has rolled out new colour schemes for the Access 125 and Burgman Street 125. Priced at Rs 90,500, the Suzuki Access 125 gets a new dual-tone Metallic Sonoma Red/Pearl Mirage White paint scheme while the Suzuki Burgman Street 125, priced at Rs 98,299 gets the Metallic Matte Black No 2 colour option. (All prices, ex-showroom). The new colours will be available in addition to the existing colour options on the Access 125 and Burgman Street 125.

Aside from this, the scooters retain the same design and get the same set of features as before. These include an LED headlamp and taillight, utility hooks, USB charging, and a digital console. The top variants get Bluetooth connectivity with features like turn-by-turn navigation, calls, SMS and WhatsApp alerts, and last-parked location.

The Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman Street 125 get the 124 cc single-cylinder engine tuned for 8.5 bhp at 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a CVT unit.





