2025 Suzuki Avenis, Burgman Launched; Now OBD-2B Compliant

Suzuki Motorcycles India has launched the 2025 Avenis and Burgman Series in India. Prices for the updated Avenis start at Rs 93,200 while the Burgman range’s prices start at Rs 95,800 for the Street and Rs 1.16 lakh for the Street EX (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). Both, the Avenis and Burgman now comply with the new OBD-2B emission norms along with getting some cosmetic updates for the new model year.

The Avenis gets a new special edition featuring a two-tone Matte Black and Matte Titanium Silver colourway

Starting with the Avenis, the 125cc scooter sees no change in pricing with the OBD-2B update and is now offered in a new special edition priced at Rs 94,000 (ex-showroom). The special edition features a two-tone colourway featuring Metallic Matte Black No 2 and Matte Titanium Silver.



On the powerplant front, the 124.3 cc, fuel-injected engine continues to develop 8.5 bhp of power at 6,750 rpm and a peak 10 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm.



As with the Avenis, the Burgman series’ prices too stay unchanged with the OBD-2B update. The Burgman Street continues to be offered in two variants - Standard and Ride Connect (Bluetooth connectivity) and in a choice of seven colourways.

Burgman Street EX now offered in a new Stellar Blue colour; Platinum Silver finish discontinued.

The Burgman Street EX meanwhile is now offered in a new Stellar Blue colourway alongside the existing Matte Black No 2 and Royal Bronze. The previously offered Platinum Silver colourway has been dropped. As before, the Street EX continues to be offered with Suzuki’s silent start system and engine start-stop technology - both not offered on the standard Street. The EX also gets a larger 12-inch rear wheel to the standard Street’s 10-incher.



Mechanically, both the Street and Street EX are unchanged with the 124 cc engine developing 8.5 bhp at 6,750 rpm and 8.4 bhp at 6,500 rpm respectively. Torque is identical at 10 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

Suzuki says that with the update, its entire range of two-wheelers now meets the OBD-2B regulations.