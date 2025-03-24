Login
Latest News
Porsche Taycan Rear-Wheel Drive Variant Priced At Rs 1.67 Crore2025 Suzuki Avenis, Burgman Launched; Now OBD-2B CompliantHonda Activa E Review – Well-Rounded Electric Scooter Needs Strategy SwapHonda QC1 Review: India’s E-Scooter Buyer Deserves BetterHero Xpulse 210 And Xtreme 250R Bookings Open
Sell CarAwards 2025

2025 Suzuki Avenis, Burgman Launched; Now OBD-2B Compliant

The 2025 Avenis gets a new special edition while the Burgman is offered in a new colourway in the Street variant.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 24, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Avenis gets new special edition priced at Rs 94,000 (ex-showroom)
  • Burgman Street EX offer in a new Stellar Blue paint finish
  • Avenis and Burgman now OBD-2B compliant

Suzuki Motorcycles India has launched the 2025 Avenis and Burgman Series in India. Prices for the updated Avenis start at Rs 93,200 while the Burgman range’s prices start at Rs 95,800 for the Street and Rs 1.16 lakh for the Street EX (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). Both, the Avenis and Burgman now comply with the new OBD-2B emission norms along with getting some cosmetic updates for the new model year.

 

Also read: 2025 Suzuki Access Review: Still The 125 cc King?

 Suzuki Avenis Special Edition

The Avenis gets a new special edition featuring a two-tone Matte Black and Matte Titanium Silver colourway

 

Starting with the Avenis, the 125cc scooter sees no change in pricing with the OBD-2B update and is now offered in a new special edition priced at Rs 94,000 (ex-showroom). The special edition features a two-tone colourway featuring Metallic Matte Black No 2 and Matte Titanium Silver.
 

Also read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki e-Access Debuts As Brand’s First EV For India
 

On the powerplant front, the 124.3 cc, fuel-injected engine continues to develop 8.5 bhp of power at 6,750 rpm and a peak 10 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm.
 

As with the Avenis, the Burgman series’ prices too stay unchanged with the OBD-2B update. The Burgman Street continues to be offered in two variants - Standard and Ride Connect (Bluetooth connectivity) and in a choice of seven colourways.

Suzuki Burgman Street EX

Burgman Street EX now offered in a new Stellar Blue colour; Platinum Silver finish discontinued.

 

Also read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: 2025 Suzuki Access 125 Launched At Rs 81,700
 

The Burgman Street EX meanwhile is now offered in a new Stellar Blue colourway alongside the existing Matte Black No 2 and Royal Bronze. The previously offered Platinum Silver colourway has been dropped. As before, the Street EX continues to be offered with Suzuki’s silent start system and engine start-stop technology - both not offered on the standard Street. The EX also gets a larger 12-inch rear wheel to the standard Street’s 10-incher.
 

Mechanically, both the Street and Street EX are unchanged with the 124 cc engine developing 8.5 bhp at 6,750 rpm and 8.4 bhp at 6,500 rpm respectively. Torque is identical at 10 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

 

Suzuki says that with the update, its entire range of two-wheelers now meets the OBD-2B regulations.

# Suzuki Burgman Street# Suzuki Burgman scooter# Suzuki Burgman Street 125# Suzuki Burgman Street EX# Suzuki Avenis# Suzuki Avenis 125# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

