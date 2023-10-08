Hydrogen-Powered Suzuki Burgman To Be Showcased At Japan Mobility Show 2023

Suzuki Motor Corporation is set to showcase its steps towards a carbon-neutral future at the upcoming Japan Mobility Show. The showcase will feature an array of new vehicles, both four-wheelers and two-wheelers, with one of the notable models being a hydrogen-powered Burgman scooter.

The Japanese automotive company will also be showcasing the all-electric e-Burgman prototype at the show Focusing on the Hydrogen Burgman Concept, the test model is based on the Burgman 400 ABS sold in global markets and is fitted with a 70 MPa hydrogen tank and a combustion engine. The company says that it is conducting research and development into hydrogen combustion engines as one of the means to help reduce carbon emissions in the future.

Suzuki says that it will be displaying a cutaway of the scooter concept at the Japan Mobility Show showcasing the various components. Expect the company to also share more technical details when the model debuts at the show.

Suzuki will also showcase the e-Burgman concept at the Japan Mobility Show

Suzuki isn’t the first brand to delve into Hydrogen combustion engine technology in recent years. Fellow Japanese auto giant Toyota too has delved into the technology though unlike Suzuki, the latter has been using its cars as test beds - the GR Yaris H2 concept from 2021 and the subsequent hydrogen-powered Corolla race car.

Aside from the Burgman hydrogen concept, Suzuki will also be showcasing the e-Burgman electric scooter prototype. The electric scooter concepts, which boasts a swappable lithium-ion battery pack, was unveiled earlier this year and is a data collection testbed for Suzuki's future electric two-wheelers. The e-Burgman has a claimed range of 44km when ridden at a steady 60kph on a flat surface, and a peak power of 4kW.

