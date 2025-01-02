Suzuki GSX-R Series To Make A Comeback?

Suzuki appears to be planning an exciting comeback in the high-performance sportbike segment. According to recent statements from Toshihiro Suzuki, the company's president, they're working on reviving their renowned GSX-R lineup, which previously included models like the GSX-R600, GSX-R750, and GSX-R1000. These bikes are currently only available in select markets like the United States, having been discontinued elsewhere due to stringent emission regulations.

Currently, Suzuki's sportbike portfolio consists of just the GSX-R125 and the GSX-8R in the international market, the latter of which is available in India. Unlike the original GSX-R series bikes, which are focused on performance, handling and racetracks, the GSX-8R is a capable twin-cylinder motorcycle, designed more for everyday practicality and comfort.

Furthermore, Suzuki isn't planning to return to MotoGP or World Superbike Championship racing. Instead, the company wants to focus on bringing its heritage of sportbike excellence back to regular customers. The company has emphasised the importance of honouring their legacy through these new bikes.

In terms of a probable timeline, Suzuki is expected to unveil the new range of GSX-R models at the next EICMA 2025 show in Milan. Earlier, Suzuki India used to retail the GSX-R1000 and GSX-R1000R models.