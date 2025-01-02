Login
Suzuki GSX-R Series To Make A Comeback?

The Japanese bike maker is reportedly working on reviving the track-focused inline-4 powered motorcycles that include the GSX-R600, GSX-R750 and the flagship GSX-R1000
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 2, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Suzuki is working on bringing back its iconic GSX-R series
  • The bikes could make their debut at EICMA 2025
  • GSX-8R is the only GSX-series bike on sale in India

Suzuki appears to be planning an exciting comeback in the high-performance sportbike segment. According to recent statements from Toshihiro Suzuki, the company's president, they're working on reviving their renowned GSX-R lineup, which previously included models like the GSX-R600, GSX-R750, and GSX-R1000. These bikes are currently only available in select markets like the United States, having been discontinued elsewhere due to stringent emission regulations. 

 

Also Read: Suzuki GSX-8R Launched In India At Rs 9.25 Lakh

Suzuki GSX 8 R

Currently, Suzuki's sportbike portfolio consists of just the GSX-R125 and the GSX-8R in the international market, the latter of which is available in India. Unlike the original GSX-R series bikes, which are focused on performance, handling and racetracks, the GSX-8R is a capable twin-cylinder motorcycle, designed more for everyday practicality and comfort. 

 

Also Read: Suzuki V-Strom 160, Next Entry-Level Adventure Motorcycle For India?
 Suzuki GSX R750 superbike comeback carandbike edited 3

Furthermore, Suzuki isn't planning to return to MotoGP or World Superbike Championship racing. Instead, the company wants to focus on bringing its heritage of sportbike excellence back to regular customers. The company has emphasised the importance of honouring their legacy through these new bikes. 

 

In terms of a probable timeline, Suzuki is expected to unveil the new range of GSX-R models at the next EICMA 2025 show in Milan. Earlier, Suzuki India used to retail the GSX-R1000 and GSX-R1000R models.

# Suzuki Motorcycle# Suzuki GSX-R# Suzuki GSX-R1000# Suzuki GSX-R750# Suzuki GSX-8R# Suzuki GSX-R600# bike# Bikes# Two Wheelers# carandbike daily
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

