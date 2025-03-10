car&bike Awards 2025: Suzuki GSX-8R Wins The ‘Bike Design of the Year’ Title

The Suzuki GSX-8R has been crowned the title for the ‘Bike Design of the Year’ at the 2025 car&ike Awards. It's bold styling and aggressive design cues managed to impress the jurors at the 2025 carandbike Awards. The GSX-8R competed with over 25 two-wheelers and appealed the most to our esteemed design jurors. The GSX-8R is a middle-weight sportbike that is built on Suzuki’s 776 cc engine platform.



The GSX-8R was first unveiled at the EICMA Motor Show in 2023 and was subsequently showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. It features a stacked headlamp arrangement with an integrated fairing that partially covers the engine. Additionally, it gets a single eyebrow-style LED DRL unit above the stacked headlamps on the 8R. At the rear, the 8R has a partially exposed frame design with a two-piece stop lamp.

The 8R is powered by the same 776 cc, DOHC, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine as the 8S and 800DE. This engine has a 270-degree crankshaft configuration and incorporates Suzuki’s Cross Balancer Shaft. It produces 82 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 78 Nm of peak torque at 6,800 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox that includes a bidirectional quick-shifter.

Along with that beautiful design, the GSX-8R also packs a comfortable riding stance that isn’t on the committed side. You can very much spend a lot of time on its saddle and some more, and to go with it, the peppy performance it packs. The Suzuki GSX-8R is a definite looker from all angles and also a fast motorcycle which is fun to ride, which makes it a very desirable motorcycle in its class.