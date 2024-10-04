Suzuki GSX-8R Launched In India At Rs 9.25 Lakh; Has 776cc Parallel-Twin With 82 BHP

Suzuki Motorcycle India has expanded its big bike portfolio with the launch of the GSX-8R. First showcased in the country earlier this year at the inaugural Bharat Mobility Global Expo, the Suzuki GSX-8R has been launched in India at a price of Rs 9.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The GSX-8R will be available in three colour options – Metallic Matte Sword Silver, Metallic Triton Blue and Metallic Matte Black No.2.

Also Read: Analysis: How 125 cc Scooters Are Driving Suzuki Motorcycle India's Growth

The GSX-8R was introduced globally at EICMA 2023 and shares its mechanical components with the GSX-8S, with the primary differences being in its design. Like the 8S, the 8R features a stacked headlamp arrangement, but its headlamp cowl has been redesigned as part of an integrated fairing that partially covers the engine. The rearview mirrors, which are mounted on the handlebars of the 8S, are positioned on the fairing for the 8R. Additionally, the twin LED daytime running lights on the 8S have been replaced by a single eyebrow-style unit above the stacked headlamps on the 8R. At the rear, the 8R keeps the partially exposed frame design seen on the 8S but features a two-piece stop lamp instead of the singular unit on the 8S.

Also Read: Suzuki Motorcycle India Announces Rollout Of 1 Millionth Two-Wheeler In Current Financial Year

The GSX-8R rides on 17-inch wheels shod in Dunlop RoadSport 2 tyres.

The 8R is powered by the same 776 cc, DOHC, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine as the 8S and 800DE. This engine has a 270-degree crankshaft configuration and incorporates Suzuki’s Cross Balancer Shaft. It produces 82 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 78 Nm of peak torque at 6,800 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox that includes a bidirectional quick-shifter.

The bike is equipped with several rider aids, including selectable ride modes, traction control, an easy start system and low RPM assist. While the GSX-8S is fitted with KYB upside-down forks and a monoshock, the 8R, like the 800DE, uses a Showa SFF-BP upside-down fork and monoshock.

Also Read: Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Review; Best Middleweight Adventure Motorcycle?

For braking, the 8R is equipped with twin 310 mm discs and four-piston callipers at the front, and a 240 mm disc with a single-piston calliper at the rear. The bike’s 17-inch wheels are shod in Dunlop RoadSport 2 tyres (120/70-section front, 180/55-section rear). Fuel tank capacity is 14 litres, and the bike weighs 205 kg (kerb).

The GSX-8R goes up against the likes of the Triumph Daytona 660, Kawasaki Ninja 650 and the Aprilia RS 660.