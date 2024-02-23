Login

Suzuki Motorcycle India Announces Rollout Of 1 Millionth Two-Wheeler In Current Financial Year

The 1 millionth production unit was the brand’s popular scooter, the Access 125, which rolled out from SMIPL’s Kherki Dhaula plant in Gurugram.
By Jafar Rizvi

1 mins read

Published on February 23, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • SMIPL produced 1 million two-wheelers in FY23-24
  • The brand attributes it to the efficient utilisation of the plant's annual production capacity
  • The Access 125 was the 1 millionth unit

Suzuki Motorcycle India has announced it has produced 1 million two-wheelers in financial year 2023-24. The 1 millionth Suzuki two-wheeler to be manufactured in this FY is the brand’s popular scooter, the Access 125, which rolled out from SMIPL’s Kherki Dhaula plant in Gurugram. With this, the company says it achieved full utilisation of the plant's annual production capacity in under a year.

 

The 1 millionth production unit was the brand’s popular scooter, the Access 125. 

 

In June 2023, SMIPL announced the production of its 5 millionth Access 125 scooter, marking a journey of 16 years to reach the 5 million production milestone. The 5 millionth unit also emerged from the Kherki Dhaula plant, where the recent 1 millionth vehicle produced in the current FY was manufactured.

 

Also Read: Two-Wheeler Sales January 2024: Suzuki Motorcycle India Sells 95,762 Units

 

Expressing his gratitude on reaching this momentous milestone, Mr. Rajneesh Kumar Mehta, Executive Vice President, Production, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Achieving the production of one million units in less than a year is a remarkable accomplishment for Suzuki Motorcycle India. In order to keep up with the consistently increasing demand for Suzuki Two-Wheelers both from the domestic market and our overseas markets, we have gone beyond our original installed capacity of 1 million units per year. Our workmen and engineers have demonstrated very high level of ingenuity and commitment while operating the plant at its peak capacity and simultaneously taking steps to enhance delivered capacity.” 

 

SMIPL produced 1 million two-wheelers in FY23-24. 

 

The brand's most recent domestic sales have indicated an upward direction, with recent figures of 80,511 units sold in January 2024, marking a month-over-month growth of 20 per cent.

 

Also Read: Suzuki GSX-8R Makes India Debut At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024

 

Suzuki Motorcycle India’s current portfolio comprises three scooters, namely the Access 125, Avenis, and two derivatives of the Burgman Street 125, and three motorcycles: the V-Strom SX, Gixxer SF250, Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF, and Gixxer. The brand’s big bike portfolio includes two models: the Katana and the Hayabusa.

