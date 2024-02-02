Login

Two-Wheeler Sales January 2024: Suzuki Motorcycle India Sells 95,762 Units

The company witnessed year-over-year growth of 13 per cent and month-over-month growth of 20 per cent for its sales in January 2024.
By Jafar Rizvi

1 mins read

Published on February 2, 2024

Story
  • Domestic sales accounted for 80,511 units
  • Exports stood at 15,251 units
  • Sold 11,486 units more in the domestic market as compared to December 2023

Suzuki Motorcycle India has revealed its monthly sales figures for January 2024. During this period, the brand managed to sell 95,762 motorcycles cumulatively. This marked a year-on-year growth of 13 per cent as compared to the corresponding period last year. The company sold 80,511 units in the domestic market and exported 15,251 units to the international market in January 2024.

 

The company sold 80,511 units in the domestic market in January 2024. 

 

In comparison to the previous month – December 2023 – where the brand sold 79,483 units, there is a significant month-over-month growth of 20 per cent. Moreover, domestic sales surged during this period as the brand sold 11,486 two-wheelers more than the preceding month. Exports have also witnessed month-over-month growth as Suzuki Motorcycle India exported an additional 4,793 units in January 2024 as compared to December 2023.

 

Also Read: Suzuki India Rolls Out 5 Millionth Access 125

 

Exports stood at 15,251 units in January 2024. 

 

Commenting on the sales performance, Devashish Handa, EVP, Sales, Marketing, and After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd., said, “Suzuki Motorcycle India continues its upward trajectory, showcasing sustained growth. This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. We extend our sincere gratitude to our loyal customers, valued business partners, and dedicated team members for their steadfast support, contributing to our sustained success.”

 

In other news, the two-wheeler manufacturer inaugurated a new dealership in Krishna Nagar, West Bengal. The new dealership showcases the entire domestic range of products along with accessories.

