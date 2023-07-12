  • Home
Suzuki India Rolls Out 5 Millionth Access 125

The company took nearly 16 years to achieve this production milestone
12-Jul-23 01:50 PM IST
Highlights
  • The 5 millionth Suzuki Access 125 rolled out from its Kherki Dhaula plant situated in Gurugram, Haryana
  • The Access 125 made history when it was launched as the first scooter in the market with a 125cc engine
  • The company recently updated the model to follow the OBD2-A emission norms

Suzuki Motorcycle India has achieved a significant milestone with the production of its 5 millionth Access 125 scooter. The company took nearly 16 years to achieve this 50-lakh production mark. The 5 millionth Suzuki Access 125 rolled out from its Kherki Dhaula plant located in Gurugram, Haryana. Since its introduction to the market in 2007, this scooter has been a dominant player in the 125 cc segment and is a popular choice for two-wheeler motorists in India. 

The Access 125 made history when it was launched as the first scooter in the market powered by a 125 cc engine

 

In response to the OBD2-A emission norms in the Indian market, the 2023 Suzuki Access 125 has undergone mechanical updates. The addition of the On-Board Diagnostics System is designed to detect any system failures and alert the rider to potential faults in the vehicle. Despite these changes, the scooter's mechanical specifications remain the same. It continues to be powered by a 124 cc, single-pot, air-cooled engine that delivers a maximum power output of 8.5 bhp at 6,750 rpm and a peak torque of 10 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

 

Also Read: Auto Sales June 2023: Suzuki Motorcycle India Registers 80,737 Units of Sale

 

Commenting on the occasion, Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, "This is a major milestone for all of us at Suzuki Motorcycle India. It reflects our commitment and customers’ confidence in our Access 125 in domestic as well as overseas markets. We express our sincere gratitude towards our valued customers, dealer partners, associates, and all our colleagues for supporting us in achieving this remarkable feat. Today’s Access 125 is fully equipped with convenient features developed keeping Indian customers in mind."

The Suzuki Access 125 is available in four different variants and is offered in 14 colour options

 

In terms of pricing, the Access 125 starts at Rs 79,400 and goes up to Rs 89,500, catering to different budget ranges. As for rivals, it goes up against the likes of the Honda Activa 125, Hero Maestro Edge 125, and the TVS Jupiter 125.

